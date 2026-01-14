ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Wednesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

Westward Ho! The Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels are taking long trips that past generations of Atlantic Coast Conference teams never dreamed of, at least not during the conference schedule's span of the season. North Carolina men's hoops is visiting the Stanford Cardinal in only its second year of ACC play, prior to a late-evening matchup of the Blue Devils at the Cal Golden Bears.

It's arguable which home team offers a stiffer test. Cal has had a letdown of a start in league competition that makes the Golden Bears' 13-4 overall record look a bit like fluff. The Bears, however, have an 80-72 win over UCLA on the books from prior to UCLA's midseason downturn. Stanford has played in several fascinating contests, including an 80-76 upset conquest over No. 20 ranked Louisville on Jan. 2.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Stanford Cardinal

North Carolina survived an anxious episode against Wake Forest. Are the Tar Heels tough enough to ace a rare west-coast road trip? We'll find out when UNC visits Stanford this Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST.

Stanford is a dangerous host by any measure. The Cardinal's freshman phenom Ebuka Okorie scored 28 points in the win over Louisville, giving him the second-highest point total in the ACC behind Cameron Boozer. Stanford isn't moving the ball enough, however, ranking poorly in assist-to-turnover ratio.

UNC's defense may have lacked against Wake, but the 87-84 victory reminded fans of the firepower that has the Tar Heels standing at 14-2 overall. North Carolina's marksmen Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson went a combined 17-of-19 from the field for 47 points. Adam Lucas of Go Heels points out that UNC is riding a five-game win streak, yet argues that the Tar Heels "need better guard play" in days to come. Stanford's three-point defending is dicey, the cue for UNC to improve on its 33.8% team average.

Spread

Tar Heels -2.5 (-113)

Cardinal +2.5 (-100)

Money line

Tar Heels -149

Cardinal +135

Total

Over 143 (-102)

Under 143 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Duke Blue Devils vs California Golden Bears

Neither the Blue Devils or the Golden Bears had a pristine effort last Saturday, even though Duke won and California lost. Duke had a rocky second half after its solid start in its 82-75 victory over SMU, casting the No. 6 ranked Blue Devils as solid-but-unremarkable favorites in Berkeley on Wednesday at 11 p.m. EST.

Cal is not in a sunny scenario, hosting Duke one game after losing to humble Virginia Tech 78-75. Cal's nice record is marred by the season's first losing skid and an 0-2 sweep on behalf of two Virginia teams. The Bears' towering senior Lee Dort is a dynamo on the glass, but leading scorer Dai Dai Ames isn't getting enough help from fellow guard Justin Pippen, who went 4-of-18 from the field versus VT.

Duke's new theme is balance. When the smoke clears from No. 24 SMU's surly bid to come back last weekend, Blue Devils fans will be happy to take note that somebody besides Boozer was leading the way on offense, the sophomore guard Isaiah Evans, with 21 points that beat Boozer's 18-point outing. Duke defeated California 78-57 in ACC play last Feb. 12, the Blue Devils' third straight win over the Bears.

Spread

Blue Devils -12 (-113)

Golden Bears +12 (-101)

Money line

Blue Devils -808

Golden Bears +535

Total

Over 153 (-100)

Under 153 (-113)