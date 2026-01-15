Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Charlotte Hornets will continue their march throughout the West Coast with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. EST. A close loss to the Los Angeles Clippers showed that the Hornets continue to improve as the season goes on, even if the left side of the win column fails to consistently rise. The Lakers have been trending in the opposite direction, struggling on the defensive end in losses to the San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings. Charlotte offers an excellent opportunity to right the ship.
While the Hornets are playing slightly better, it is likely only a matter of time until their best players are traded. With the team barely fighting for the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, the draft picks that the front office could acquire by trading guard LaMelo Ball or forward Miles Bridges look extremely appealing, especially with a loaded draft class on the horizon. For now, the Hornets will continue to engage in high-paced shootouts while they chase wins.
Shootouts have also been prevalent throughout the Lakers' schedule. With a core made up of forward LeBron James and guards Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, defense has been hard to come by, even with Reaves off the floor with a long-term injury. The Lakers consistently need huge performances from Doncic and James in order to keep pace with their opponents, and both are extremely possible against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.
Spread
- Hornets +4.5 (+100)
- Lakers -4.5 (-104)
Money line
- Hornets +170
- Lakers -178
Totals
- Over 232.5 (-104)
- Under 232.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Hornets vs Lakers Betting Trends
- The Hornets have been surprisingly good ATS, going 23-17.
- The Hornets are 11-7 ATS when they play on the road.
- The under is 24-16 in Charlotte's games.
- The Lakers are 21-17 ATS this season.
- The Lakers are 8-4 ATS in games they enter as home favorites.
- The over is 14-4 when the Lakers play at home.
Hornets vs Lakers Injury Reports
Charlotte Hornets
- Collin Sexton, G - Questionable.
- Moussa Diabate, C - Questionable.
Los Angeles Lakers
- Austin Reaves, G - Out.
- Jaxson Hayes, C - Questionable.
Hornets vs Lakers Prediction and Pick
Peter Tran of Sports Chat Place writes, "The Hornets are still missing Pat Connaughton, Mason Plumlee, and Collin Sexton, while the Lakers have ruled out Austin Reaves, with Jaxson Hayes listed as questionable. The Hornets have been struggling to string together wins this season, but they have already shown the ability to snatch big upset wins this season. It wouldn't be a massive upset if the Hornets took down the Lakers, who haven't been anywhere near their best since Austin Reaves went down with an injury, but the Lakers are clear favorites at home in this matchup. It's tempting to take the Lakers at the short line at home, but the Hornets were more than competitive against the Clippers on Monday. I think they can make a real contest of this one if they get off to a quick start."