Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Charlotte Hornets will continue their march throughout the West Coast with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. EST. A close loss to the Los Angeles Clippers showed that the Hornets continue to improve as the season goes on, even if the left side of the win column fails to consistently rise. The Lakers have been trending in the opposite direction, struggling on the defensive end in losses to the San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings. Charlotte offers an excellent opportunity to right the ship.

While the Hornets are playing slightly better, it is likely only a matter of time until their best players are traded. With the team barely fighting for the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, the draft picks that the front office could acquire by trading guard LaMelo Ball or forward Miles Bridges look extremely appealing, especially with a loaded draft class on the horizon. For now, the Hornets will continue to engage in high-paced shootouts while they chase wins.

Shootouts have also been prevalent throughout the Lakers' schedule. With a core made up of forward LeBron James and guards Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, defense has been hard to come by, even with Reaves off the floor with a long-term injury. The Lakers consistently need huge performances from Doncic and James in order to keep pace with their opponents, and both are extremely possible against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Spread

Hornets +4.5 (+100)

Lakers -4.5 (-104)

Money line

Hornets +170

Lakers -178

Totals

Over 232.5 (-104)

Under 232.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Lakers Betting Trends

The Hornets have been surprisingly good ATS, going 23-17.

The Hornets are 11-7 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 24-16 in Charlotte's games.

The Lakers are 21-17 ATS this season.

The Lakers are 8-4 ATS in games they enter as home favorites.

The over is 14-4 when the Lakers play at home.

Hornets vs Lakers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Collin Sexton, G - Questionable.

Moussa Diabate, C - Questionable.

Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves, G - Out.

Jaxson Hayes, C - Questionable.

Hornets vs Lakers Prediction and Pick