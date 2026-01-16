Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Total

The Panthers return to Raleigh on Friday with a chance to sweep the season series, while the Hurricanes try to flip the script at home. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST Friday at Lenovo Center, where the Panthers visit the Hurricanes in an Eastern Conference matchup airing on ESPN+.

Florida (24-18-3) enters having won back-to-back road games, while Carolina (28-15-4) returns home looking to regroup after consecutive losses away from Raleigh. The Panthers have already taken the first two meetings in the season series, including a 5-2 win in this building on Dec. 23.

Florida continues to win close games, with five of its last seven victories decided by one goal. The offense runs through Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart, who lead the team in points and goals, respectively, while Sergei Bobrovsky has handled a heavy workload in net. Injuries remain part of the picture, with Marchand listed day-to-day and Matthew Tkachuk nearing a return after extended time off.

Carolina's identity remains tied to pace and shot volume. The Hurricanes average more than 32 shots per game and rank among the league's stronger possession teams, led by Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and a balanced forward group. Power-play consistency has fluctuated, and slow starts have been a recurring topic, but Carolina has still posted one of the Metro's best home records.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-178)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+156)

Money line

Panthers +144

Hurricanes -150

Total

Over 6.5 (+113)

Under 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The Panthers are 8-11 against the spread on the road.

The Hurricanes are 9-16 against the spread at home.

The total has gone over in eight of the Panthers' last 12 games.

The total has gone over in four of the Hurricanes' past five outings.

The Panthers have won six of the last seven matchups with the Hurricanes.

The over has hit in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Panthers

Brad Marchand, LW — Day to day (undisclosed).

Seth Jones, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Jonah Gadjovich, LW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Cole Schwindt, C — Injured reserve (arm).

Matthew Tkachuk, LW — Injured reserve (groin).

Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere, D — Day to day (illness).

William Carrier, LW — Day to day (lower body).

Noah Philp, C — Day to day (undisclosed).

Pyotr Kochetkov, G — Injured reserve (lower body).

Charles-Alexis Legault, D — Injured reserve (hand).

Panthers vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

"Carolina holds the edge in overall shot control, defensive efficiency, and home-ice performance. Even though Florida has been competitive recently, Carolina's ability to limit shots and create offensive pressure makes them the more reliable side in this matchup .... Florida's penalty kill is solid, and Carolina's recent games suggest they can win without pushing the pace excessively." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

"The Hurricanes are always going to be favored at home, and they're due for a bounce back after two straight road losses. However, the Panthers as an underdog always has value given what they're capable of. The Panthers have also won eight of the last 10 games against the Hurricanes, which includes two wins last month. The Panthers have played their best hockey over the last month, and they're slowly starting to get healthier. I'm going to grab plus money with the Panthers whenever I can get it. That doesn't change here." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place