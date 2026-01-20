ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Tuesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

It's an anxious week for NC State and Wake Forest fans, who must wish their teams' opponents weren't flying so sky-high. Wake Forest must welcome a Southern Methodist squad that's leading every traditional Atlantic Coast Conference program in point-per-game average. North Carolina State is headed to Clemson, where the Tigers haven't lost since falling to Georgia Tech in overtime last winter.

If there's one bright spot, it's that the traveling team is probably the one that's able to win on the road this Tuesday. Southern Methodist's tempo might be too much for Wake's road legs following a dramatic clash with Florida State, but the Demon Deacons get to play host to the Mustangs. NC State has the superior record in limited road action, sweeping a two-game trip to Boston College and FSU earlier in January.

NC State Wolfpack vs Clemson Tigers

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will try to claim just its second win in nine games against the Clemson Tigers when the schools meet for a conference clash in South Carolina this Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

Clemson is defending a 10-0 record at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are coming off a critical 69-59 win over Miami last Saturday that improved Clemson's overall mark to 16-3, paced by 18 points and nine rebounds from the junior power forward Carter Welling. Clemson, now ranked No. 22 by the Associated Press, has won nine consecutive contests since falling 67-64 to BYU last Dec. 9. While the Tigers are without an elite scoring threat in 2025-26, Clemson's defense is tops in the ACC and No. 17 overall.

NC State's biggest worry isn't its 3-2 conference record, but how the 12-6 Wolfpack could have fallen prey to a Georgia Tech opponent that was just 1-4 in the ACC prior to last Saturday's outcome in Raleigh. North Carolina State head coach Will Wade was harsh on his team following the GT loss, as relayed by Charlie Gribble of 247 Sports, complaining that the Wolfpack “couldn't start well against our scout team” in practice, and that he “can't guarantee” how his squad will deal with a tough task at Clemson.

Spread

Wolfpack +3.5 (-104)

Tigers -3.5 (-113)

Money line

Wolfpack +156

Tigers -178

Total

Over 141.5 (-108)

Under 141.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs SMU Mustangs

The Demon Deacons badly needed a win at Florida State. Thanks to Nate Calmese's late heroics, they got one. Calmese's winning shot with 6.8 seconds left gave Wake its first road win of the season, but Wake Forest will return home to try to keep its uptick going versus SMU on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

Wake was falling dangerously close to .500 territory before improving to 11-7 overall, having lost five out of six prior to the team's triumph in Tallahassee. The senior Calmese remains outpaced by Demon Deacons like sophomore Juke Harris, who matched the junior Myles Colvin's 15 points at FSU. However, alumni agree that head coach Steve Forbes' squad needs to get more production from the frontcourt lineup.

SMU has plenty of scoring threats in the paint, including the versatile senior Corey Washington, who is shooting 40.8% from downtown. But while the fast-paced Mustangs are leading the ACC in points scored, their defense is ranked second-to-last in the league. SMU fell to 13-5 and 2-3 in the ACC with a 72-68 defeat to Virginia last Saturday, which UVA won via a 36-28 edge on the glass.

Spread

Demon Deacons +1.5 (-117)

Mustangs -1.5 (+104)

Money line

Demon Deacons -104

Mustangs -108

Total

Over 159.5 (+100)

Under 159.5 (-113)