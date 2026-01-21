Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to get back in the win column as they battle the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Cavaliers are 24-20 and seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home 136-104. OKC was up 15 at the half and blew the game wide open in the fourth quarter with a 45-25 advantage. Cleveland struggled from the field, shooting 37.3% as a team, compared to 55.5% for OKC. Cleveland also lost the 3-pointer battle handily, 23-8. The Cavs did well in made free throws, 28-13, and in rebounds, 54-38. Cleveland didn't take care of the ball and Donovan Mitchell led the way on offense with 19 points.

The Hornets are 16-27 and 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Denver Nuggets on the road 110-87. Charlotte built an early 15-point lead and never looked back. The offense stayed consistent for about three quarters. It also helped that Nikola Jokić sat for Denver. The Hornets won in field goal percentage, 49.4%-40.5%, and 11-8 on made 3-pointers. They also did well in rebounds, 52-29, and points in the paint ,62-32, but lost on free throws, 15-11. Brandon Miller led the way on offense with 23 points.

Spread

Cavaliers -2.5 (-104)

Hornets +2.5 (+100)

Money line

Cavaliers -144

Hornets +138

Total

OVER 237.5 (-108)

UNDER 237.5 (+108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 21, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Cavaliers vs Hornets Betting Trends

Cleveland is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Cleveland's last six games.

Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Charlotte.

Charlotte is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Charlotte's last five games.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Charlotte's last 13 games against Cleveland.

Cavaliers vs Hornets Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill, G - Out

Darius Garland, G - Out

Max Strus, G - Out

Charlotte Hornets

Tidjane Salaun, F - Day-to-day. Probable for the game.

KJ Simpson, G - Out

Mason Plumlee, C - Out

Cavaliers vs Hornets Predictions and Picks

Cleveland is currently fourth in points, 21st in points allowed, and 11th in point differential. Mitchell leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Cavaliers are 10-9 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Cleveland will be missing defensive anchor and floor general Darius Garland and must rely on Mitchell and Evan Mobley to contain Charlotte's perimeter threats. The Cavs will look to be more efficient from the field, 3-point land, and take care of the ball more.

Charlotte is currently 16th in points, 17th in points allowed, and 16th in point differential. LaMelo Ball leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Hornets are 7-12 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Hornets have been surging offensively, ranking fourth in net rating over the past two weeks. Ball and Miller are averaging 25.7 points per game over the last three games and lead the high-powered unit. Charlotte will try to get more threes going and get to the free throw line more.

Best Bet: Cavaliers Spread