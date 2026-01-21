Performances to Expect at Super Bowl LX
The countdown is on for the biggest night in football. It's Super Bowl LX happening Sunday, February 8, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Although we are excited to see what two teams will face off for the title, we're excited for the performances.
Of course, we all know Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime headliner. This will be a historic headline performance, but who else will be taking the stage? Here is a full lineup of Super Bowl LX pregame performers. Be sure to stay tuned!
Charlie Puth
The singer songwriter wil lbe taking the stage pregame to perform the national anthem. Alongside him will be deaf musician Fred Beam to give an ASL performance.
Coco Jones
Grammy award-winning singer Coco Jones will be performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the pregame.
Brandi Carlile
Eleven-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will perform a special rendition of "America the Beautiful" ahead of the game. Alongside her will be ASL interpreter Julian Ortiz for those needed.
Green Day
Kicking off the game with an opening ceremony performance will be Green Day. The performance will celebrate the decades of the championship history. Their performance will also include a band that ushers generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field to celebrate NFL history.
Bad Bunny
Of course, the grand performance for the Apple Music Halftime Show will be Bad Bunny. He was announced as the headliner in late September and got worldwide attention immediately.
Be sure to tune in to Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026. The game will be streaming live on NBC, Peacock, NFL + app, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.