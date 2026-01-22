Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Charlotte Hornets have overcome adversity to stay in contention for an NBA Play-In Tournament seed. But this Thursday at 7 p.m. EST, they might find out that visiting Orlando off its rest week is a dose of double trouble.

Charlotte's disadvantage in rest already makes the 16-28 Hornets a steeper underdog versus the 23-19 Orlando Magic. What bettors will think about is how dangerous the Magic can be against the spread when the club has a chance to get healthy. Jan. 22 is the target date for more than one of Orlando's injured athletes to return. That's bad news for Magic opponents, especially with Orlando right on the cusp of 100% health.

The Hornets' tiring slate would be a reason for worry even if more games were going to plan. The club's painful 0-3 trek through California, in which Kon Knueppel's team did not overcome the odds, happened in just a four-day span, previous to the Hornets' 110-87 win in Denver and their 94-87 loss to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. Then they had to hop on a plane to Orlando, but not to visit Disney World.

Spread

Hornets +6.5 (-108)

Magic -6.5 (+100)

Money line

Hornets +203

Magic -213

Total

Over 228.5 (-104)

Under 228.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Betting Trends

The Orlando Magic have won nine of their last 11 home games.

Charlotte snapped a five-game losing streak to Orlando on Boxing Day.

Totals have gone under in five of the last six meetings.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Center Mason Plumlee is out with a groin injury.

Guard KJ Simpson is questionable with a hip injury.

Orlando Magic

Center Colin Castleton is doubtful with a thumb injury.

Guard Jalen Suggs is questionable with a knee injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Predictions and Picks

In fairness, the Orlando Magic spent this week recovering from a busy trip to Europe. Orlando wowed Berlin with last Thursday's 118-111 conquest of the Memphis Grizzlies but lost London's rematch 126-109 on Sunday, when a trio of athletes joined the ailing guard Jalen Suggs in not suiting up. The Magic's trip overseas became a "reminder of the flaws" in Orlando's squad, according to Philip Rossman-Rich of Orlando Magic Daily.

Charlotte's bright spot in the matchup is the memory of beating Orlando at Kia Center this season, taking a surprise 120-105 victory on the day after Christmas. Point guard LaMelo Ball led the way with 22 points, illustrating a team effort in which the Hornets put seven scorers in double digits. But the Hornets have become banged up since then, while getting worn down under their own basket by deeper lineups.