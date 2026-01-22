Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Chicago Blackhawks look keep the defense trending up as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST.

The Blackhawks are 20-22-7 and sixth in the Central Division. They just beat the Winnipeg Jets at home 2-0. The Hawks scored a little past the midway point of the game and they added an empty netter to put things away. Chicago was outshot 32-24 and outhit 26-13 but won in faceoffs 24-19. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The first star of the game was goaltender Spencer Knight with 32 saves.

The Hurricanes are 31-15-4 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Buffalo Sabres at home 2-1. Both teams scored in the first period and the game-winning goal came early in the third period. The Canes outshot Buffalo 29-18 and won in faceoffs 26-22 but lost in hits 25-23. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Both teams gave the puck away a decent amount. The first star of the game was goaltender Brandon Bussi with 17 saves.

Spread

Blackhawks +1.5 (+100)

Hurricanes -1.5 (-108)

Money line

Blackhawks +245

Hurricanes -257

Total

OVER 6.5 (+117)

UNDER 6.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Blackhawks vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Chicago's last five games.

Chicago is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Chicago is 0-8 SU in its last eight games against Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last six games.

Carolina is 7-2 SU in its last nine games.

Carolina is 5-0 SU in its last five games at home.

Blackhawks vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Chicago Blackhawks

Teuvo Teravainen, C - Out

Andre Burakovsky, LW - Day-to-day

Shea Weber, D - Injured reserve

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Out

Eric Robinson, LW - Out

Noah Philp, C - Injured reserve

Charles-Alexis Legault, D - Injured reserve

Blackhawks vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

Chicago is 26th in scoring, 19th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and second on the penalty kill. Connor Bedard leads the team in assists and points. The Blackhawks are 9-10-3 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. They have lost three of their last four games and the offense has scored two or fewer in all four games. Special teams could be helpful in this game, as they go up against an elite Canes defense. Coming off of a shutout could bring some defensive momentum into the matchup.



Carolina is fourth in scoring, tied for eighth in goals against, 12th on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals. The Hurricanes are 18-8-1 at home and 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. The Canes have won three games in a row and gave up one goal or fewer in all of those victories. The offense trended down a bit, but this team is playing complete hockey on both sides of the puck. They play well at home and are tied for the third-best goal differential in the league.

Best Bet: Blackhawks Spread