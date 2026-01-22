Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds, Spread, And Total
The Chicago Blackhawks look keep the defense trending up as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST.
The Blackhawks are 20-22-7 and sixth in the Central Division. They just beat the Winnipeg Jets at home 2-0. The Hawks scored a little past the midway point of the game and they added an empty netter to put things away. Chicago was outshot 32-24 and outhit 26-13 but won in faceoffs 24-19. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The first star of the game was goaltender Spencer Knight with 32 saves.
The Hurricanes are 31-15-4 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Buffalo Sabres at home 2-1. Both teams scored in the first period and the game-winning goal came early in the third period. The Canes outshot Buffalo 29-18 and won in faceoffs 26-22 but lost in hits 25-23. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Both teams gave the puck away a decent amount. The first star of the game was goaltender Brandon Bussi with 17 saves.
Spread
- Blackhawks +1.5 (+100)
- Hurricanes -1.5 (-108)
Money line
- Blackhawks +245
- Hurricanes -257
Total
- OVER 6.5 (+117)
- UNDER 6.5 (-133)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Blackhawks vs Hurricanes Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Chicago's last five games.
- Chicago is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
- Chicago is 0-8 SU in its last eight games against Carolina.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last six games.
- Carolina is 7-2 SU in its last nine games.
- Carolina is 5-0 SU in its last five games at home.
Blackhawks vs Hurricanes Injury Reports
Chicago Blackhawks
- Teuvo Teravainen, C - Out
- Andre Burakovsky, LW - Day-to-day
- Shea Weber, D - Injured reserve
Carolina Hurricanes
- Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Out
- Eric Robinson, LW - Out
- Noah Philp, C - Injured reserve
- Charles-Alexis Legault, D - Injured reserve
Blackhawks vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks
Chicago is 26th in scoring, 19th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and second on the penalty kill. Connor Bedard leads the team in assists and points. The Blackhawks are 9-10-3 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. They have lost three of their last four games and the offense has scored two or fewer in all four games. Special teams could be helpful in this game, as they go up against an elite Canes defense. Coming off of a shutout could bring some defensive momentum into the matchup.
Carolina is fourth in scoring, tied for eighth in goals against, 12th on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals. The Hurricanes are 18-8-1 at home and 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. The Canes have won three games in a row and gave up one goal or fewer in all of those victories. The offense trended down a bit, but this team is playing complete hockey on both sides of the puck. They play well at home and are tied for the third-best goal differential in the league.
Best Bet: Blackhawks Spread
The Hawks have won their last three road games and a couple of those matchups were against tough teams. Chicago just had a defensive win and will try to match the Canes defensive mindset. Carolina hasn't been giving up much lately, but their scoring did go down a bit in their last win.