Duke Blue Devils vs Louisville Cardinals: Odds, Spread, and Total

It's early in the Atlantic Coast Conference season for such a grudge match to occur as Louisville's visit to Duke this Monday night. 2025-26's Blue Devils and Cardinals will play for a second time at 7 p.m. EST.

Duke played old-fashioned basketball to prevail 84-73 at Louisville on Jan. 6. The Blue Devils scored 40 points in the paint, shrugging off Louisville's 3-point shooting tactics with a superior 50.9% overall mark from the field. Duke's win streak versus Louisville, having begun in March 2021, has grown to eight games. Julian King of Duke Basketball Report calls the Blue Devils' form "beautiful" 19 games into the season.

Coach Jon Scheyer's squad has worked hard to get more balance into the offense. That theme is on pause coming off Duke's latest win, last Saturday's 90-69 victory over Wake Forest, in which Cameron Boozer led with 32 points, more than doubling the individual stat lines of all of his teammates. Cayden Boozer tied for second among Duke's guards with eight points. Duke's security detail may not allow freshmen to sniff a beer in the field house, but there's no holding the Boozers off the scoreboard.

Spread

Blue Devils -7 (-107)

Cardinals +7 (+101)

Money line

Blue Devils -300

Cardinals +285

Total

Over 157 (-107)

Under 157 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Duke Blue Devils vs Louisville Cardinals Betting Trends

The Duke Blue Devils have won seven consecutive games.

Totals have gone under in five of Louisville's last six contests.

Duke has defeated Louisville in eight consecutive meetings.

Duke Blue Devils vs Louisville Cardinals Injury Reports

Duke Blue Devils

Center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu is out for the season with a knee injury.

Louisville Cardinals

Forward Khani Rooths is out recovering from a stomach illness.

Guard Spencer Legg is out with an ankle injury.

Duke Blue Devils vs Louisville Cardinals Predictions and Picks

How do the Cardinals plan to take revenge on the Blue Devils, whose 18-1 overall record shines so much brighter than Louisville's 13-5 mark? On Saturday, Louisville had to defeat visiting Virginia Tech, an average road team, just to get to 4-3 in the ACC after a 9-2 run in out-of-conference contests.

The physicality of Louisville's 85-71 conquest of VT offers a clue. Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. returned from a back injury to take command of the Cardinals' backcourt, pacing the squad with 20 points against the Hokies, but the Cardinals hurt the Hokies worse on the boards with a 41-30 rebounding edge. The towering junior forward Sananda Fru produced a double-double in only 28 minutes of playing time.