What’s the Cost of a Super Bowl Commercial?

It’s official, we have our Super Bowl LX teams. The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will face off on February 8, 2026, in San Francisco. But, besides the…

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 10: The Super Bowl LX logo is unveiled as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

It's official, we have our Super Bowl LX teams. The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will face off on February 8, 2026, in San Francisco. But, besides the game, we're excited to see performances and commercials. Yes, the Super Bowl commercials are iconic, and we all get excited to see what brands show us.

An amazing Super Bowl commercial can go down in history when done right. Some are remembered for how great they are, and others for how terrible. But, nonetheless, it's one day you are guaranteed to have millions viewing your commercial at once. But, at what cost?

Super Bowl ads are quite costly, but Super Bowl LX is setting a record. The price for a spot during the game is continuing to grow higher and higher each year.

For this year's big game, the costs jumped to $8 million for a 30-second advertisement, according to AdWeek. NBCU was initially requesting $7 million for the 30-second spot, but due to demand, the price rose quickly. The spots filled quickly before the end of the regular season.

If you tink $8 million is crazy, then you should see what businesses spent in the last few years.

  • 2025: $7 million for a 30-second commercial, with some paying closer to $8 million
  • 2024: $7 million for a 30-second commercial
  • 2023: $7 million for a 30-second commercial
  • 2022: $6.5 million for a 30-second commercial
  • 2021: $5.5 million for a 30-second commercial

Going to the Super Bowl is one thing, but being an advertiser, well, that's a completely different thing. Who has a commercial this year that you're excited to see?

