ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Tuesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

North Carolina's contingent from the Atlantic Coast Conference looks poised to send two, or perhaps three teams to the NCAA Tournament. Duke and North Carolina seem like locks to earn seeds in the 68-school bracket, while the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will need to do something special to avoid going to a secondary tournament instead of March Madness. Wake Forest faces 8-12 Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

NC State is the joker in the deck. The Wolfpack's debut against out-of-conference foes was nothing to write Raleigh about, but since then, five out of seven ACC opponents have fallen at the hands of head coach Will Wade's team. NC State has conquered Clemson and pushed the Kansas Jayhawks into overtime. Promising scores go with a small margin-of-error for NCSU due to its six-loss record.

A glance at the ACC standings casts the last-place Pitt Panthers as the easier of two Tuesday opponents. However, the Orangemen are trying to play their way out of a massive letdown, having cancelled their brief hot streak with a three-game losing skid in conference play, and a resulting 3-4 league record.

NC State Wolfpack vs Syracuse Orange

North Carolina State will try to trip Syracuse for only the second time in 10 encounters when the Orangemen pay a visit to the Wolfpack inside Lenovo Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

Why is NC State a betting favorite? It begins with the Wolfpack's strong form, showcased in last Tuesday's 80-76 overtime victory over No. 18 ranked Clemson. NC State won with a physical, willful effort led by the Wolfpack's senior forwards Ven-Allen Lubin and Darrion Williams, who combined to post 39 points and 12 rebounds. NCSU, which made five turnovers to Clemson's 13, ranks 13th in Division 1 in turnover margin.

There's also Syracuse's struggles to consider. The Orange is on a three-game losing skid after winning six out of seven in midseason. Syracuse has fallen to 12-8 overall without having faced a Top 25 opponent in the month of January. NC State's visitors are still ranked fifth in the ACC in defense, but none of the Orange's shooting guards are averaging so many as a dozen points-per-game in 2025-26.

Spread

Wolfpack -10.5 (-109)

Orange +10.5 (-103)

Money line

Wolfpack -567

Orange +488

Total

Over 151.5 (-106)

Under 151.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Pitt Panthers

Wake Forest has dropped six of its last eight, but the 11-9 Demon Deacons may get a reprieve in their schedule when the 8-12 Pitt Panthers host Wake Forest at Petersen Events Center this Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST.

Wake's problems don't stem from the offense of Juke Harris, the sophomore guard scoring 20.6 PPG, or the play of the exciting junior guard Myles Colvin. Rather, the Demon Deacons' forwards are not strong or organized enough around the rim. Wake Forest ranks last in the conference in rebounding, making better rebounders out of nearly every opponent. Zion Olojede of CrazieCast wrote on X during Saturday's loss, "(Duke has) 14 offensive rebounds. Sheesh." The Blue Devils had 16 offensive boards by the game's end.

Pitt looks even worse through 20 games. The low-scoring Panthers wish they had more talents like the Demon Deacons' guards, if not Wake's floundering big men. But the fact that Pittsburgh is also poor on the glass should prevent the Panthers from becoming Tuesday's hot sportsbook ticket, despite Pitt's relatively cheap odds to win on home hardwood.

Spread

Demon Deacons +1.5 (-113)

Panthers -1.5 (-104)

Money line

Demon Deacons +104

Panthers -117

Total

Over 148.5 (-108)

Under 148.5 (-108)