Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks tipoff with the host Toronto Raptors, set for 7:30 p.m. EST Wednesday, offers a set of clashing trend lines. Toronto has been the better team in January, coming in on a four-game win streak that moved Toronto ahead of New York in the standings. But the Raptors have had problems against the Knicks as a specific foe for a long time. How long? New York is a perfect 10-0 in the series since 2023.

The Knickerbockers are also less rested than the Raptors, having minted Tuesday's 103-87 win over the Sacramento Kings before hopping on a fast flight to Canada. Toronto's team, by comparison, has enjoyed two days of rest following the Raptors' 103-101 road upset of the first-overall OKC Thunder last Sunday.

New York coasted to a 117-101 victory at Toronto in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Dec. 9. Jalen Brunson's 35 points would've outscored the Raptors' entire backcourt if it weren't for the 21-year-old substitute Ja'Kobe Walker making a splash with 13 points. The Knicks outrebounded the Raptors 48-37.

Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-104)

Raptors -1.5 (-104)

Money line

Knicks +104

Raptors -108

Total

Over 223.5 (-104)

Under 223.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Betting Trends

New York has defeated Toronto in 10 straight meetings.

The New York Knicks have lost five of their last seven road games.

The Toronto Raptors have won four consecutive contests.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

New York Knicks

None

Toronto Raptors

Forward Collin Murray-Boyles is questionable with a thumb injury.

Center Jakob Poeltl is out with a back injury.

Guard Chucky Hepburn is out with a knee injury.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Predictions and Picks

Toronto's offense will never win a playoff series by itself. But the Raptors' latest hot streak has shown that Darko Rajaković's squad can produce flurries of winter buckets. Guard Immanuel Quickley, who was huge in Toronto's upset of OKC, led with 40 points in a 145-127 circus of a win over Golden State which got the four-game streak started. Toronto had 37 points-off-turnovers to Golden State's 24 in the bout on Jan. 20.

New York hasn't been good away from home lately, which is why last Saturday's 112-109 win in Philly was so heartening. Josh Hart's double-double paced a corps of larger forwards who ruled on the glass, taking 53 rebounds in what KMJ Now's recap called the Knicks' "second-chance dominance" against the 76ers.