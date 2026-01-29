Carolina Hurricanes vs Utah Mammoth: Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 12: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes plays against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on January 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Carolina's mishap against Chicago was a rare blemish on a gem of a Hurricanes winter. They'll try to right the wrong of a surprising home loss when the Utah Mammoth visit for Thursday's faceoff at 7 p.m. EST.

The 32-15-5 Hurricanes could finish January with a lead over the Eastern Conference. Carolina has taken points from 10 of its last 11 games, winning five out of six at home since falling to Colorado 5-3 on Jan. 3.

The Hurricanes richly deserved this week's rest after pasting the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in Saturday's road win. Carolina's star forward Seth Jarvis skated through lingering back issues to score his 23rd tally of the season, while netminder Brandon Bussi stopped 35 out of 36 Senators shots. The performance was, as reported by WWLS last weekend, the rookie sensation's "19th win in 23 starts to begin his NHL career."

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+144)

Mammoth +1.5 (-170)

Money line

Hurricanes -163

Mammoth +156

Total

Over 6.5 (+113)

Under 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Utah Mammoth Betting Trends

Carolina has earned 11 points in its last six home games.

Carolina remains just 3-5 against puck lines since Jan. 10.

Utah has won nine of its previous 11 games.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Utah Mammoth Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Winger Eric Robinson is out four more weeks with an upper-body injury.

Centerman Noah Philp is on the injured reserve with concussion symptoms.

Defenseman Charles-Alexis Legault is on the injured reserve with a hand injury.

Utah Mammoth

Centerman Logan Cooley is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Centerman Alexander Kerfoot is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Utah Mammoth Predictions and Picks

Carolina may possess the hottest new goalie in the conference, but that doesn't mean the Hurricanes are winning with the careful game plans of years ago. While a stingy mark of 150 goals-against ranks seventh in the National Hockey League, the club's scoring has come to define the Canes. Carolina has 17 skaters boasting double-digit points with 30 games left to go. Blue liner Joel Nystrom is going to join the list soon.

Can the 28-21-4 Mammoth check the Hurricanes at the end of a road trip? The NHL just sent its newest brand on as tough of a journey as you can get on only a four-game trip eastward, making the Mammoth square off with Tampa Bay and Florida prior to Carolina in what will be Utah's fourth fracas in six days. Clayton Keller's lineup won 5-2 in Nashville, then lost 2-0 to Tampa Bay before upsetting Florida 4-3.