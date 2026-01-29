Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 21: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Spectrum Center on January 21, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets will look to win their fifth game in a row as they battle the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The Hornets are 20-28 and 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Memphis Grizzlies on the road 112-97. Charlotte built a small first-half lead. The offense went down slowly, but the defense played well in the second half. The Hornets won in field goal percentage, 48.8%-45.6%, and in made 3-pointers, 17-14. There weren't many free throws in the game and Charlotte rebounded well. Brandon Miller led the way on offense with 26 points.

The Mavericks are 19-28 and 11th in the Western Conference standings. They just lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home 118-105. It was a close first quarter. The Mavs offense dropped off a bit in the second and third quarter, and it was a back and forth fourth. Dallas lost in field goal percentage, 45.7%-45.2%, and in made 3-pointers, 12-3. The free throws were high for both teams and the Mavs had a slight edge in points in the paint. P.J. Washington led the way on offense with 21 points.

Spread

Hornets -4.5 (-104)

Mavericks +4.5 (-104)

Money line

Hornets -163

Mavericks +156

Total

OVER 227.5 (-108)

UNDER 227.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Mavericks Betting Trends

Charlotte is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Charlotte's last six games.

Charlotte is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Dallas is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Dallas' last 13 games.

Dallas is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Hornets vs Mavericks Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

KJ Simpson, G - Out

Mason Plumlee, C - Out

Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson, G - Out

Cooper Flagg, F - Out. Should be good for the game.

Anthony Davis, F - Out

Dereck Lively II, C - Out

Kyrie Irving, G - Out

Dante Exum, G - Out

Hornets vs Mavericks Predictions and Picks

Charlotte is currently 15th in points, 13th in points allowed, and 14th in point differential. LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists per game. The Hornets are 10-15 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Charlotte has been the NBA's No. 1 team in net rating throughout January, boasting the league's best offense this month. Miller has led the Hornets in scoring for seven consecutive games. Kon Knueppel has been averaging 18.7 PPG on elite efficiency and shooting well from the field and three-point land. Charlotte will look to keep playing well on both sides of the ball and get to the free throw line more.



Dallas is currently 22nd in points, 21st in points allowed, and 23rd in point differential. Ryan Nembhard leads the team in assists per game. The Mavericks are 14-12 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Mavs have lost two games in a row and the offense is trending down a bit. Cooper Flagg missed Wednesday's game for injury management but is expected to return for this game. He averages 18.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 4.1 APG and will definitely help the offense get back in sync. Dallas continues to struggle defensively, allowing 116.5 points per game while missing their primary interior defenders.

Best Bet: Over