New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Total

Monday's matinee offers another opportunity for Charlotte to extend a run that has tightened the Eastern Conference picture. New Orleans visits the Spectrum Center, with tipoff set for 3 p.m. EST and the game available on NBA League Pass and FanDuel Sports Network.

The Hornets (22-28) have won six straight games and are 10-13 at home, coming off a 111-106 victory over San Antonio on Friday. Charlotte is averaging 116.2 points per game while allowing 114.6, with Brandon Miller leading the team at 20.8 points per game. LaMelo Ball averages 7.6 assists, while Moussa Diabate is pulling down 8.5 rebounds.

The Pelicans (13-38) arrive after a 124-114 loss at Philadelphia and have just five road wins on the season. New Orleans allows 120.9 points per game, among the league's highest marks. Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans at 21.7 points per game, while Derik Queen averages 7.4 rebounds. Dejounte Murray remains out with an Achilles injury.

Spread

Pelicans +6.5 (-104)

Hornets -6.5 (+100)

Money line

Pelicans +223

Hornets -233

Total

Over 231.5 (-104)

Under 231.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pelicans vs Hornets Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 4-2 against the spread in their last six road outings.

Both teams are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The total has gone under in five of the Pelicans' past seven matchups.

The total has gone under in six of the Hornets' last eight games.

The Pelicans have won six of the last eight matchups against the Hornets.

The under has hit in five of the last six meetings between these teams.

Pelicans vs Hornets Injury Reports

Pelicans

Dejounte Murray, G — Out (Achilles).

Hornets

Josh Green, G — Game-time decision (thumb).

KJ Simpson, G — Game-time decision (hip).

Mason Plumlee, C — Out (groin).

Pelicans vs Hornets Predictions and Picks

"I was high on the Hornets entering the season, and they're finally starting to turn the corner and string wins together. I would rather not say it too loudly, but the Hornets might be good? The Pelicans are a joke, especially on the road, where they have just five wins. The line is what it is for good reason. However, it's still strange to see the Hornets in the big favorite role, and I'm just not there yet .... I'm a believer in the direction the Hornets are moving, but I'm simply not there yet to lay these big numbers. It's Pelcians or pass for me." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"The Pelicans have sprung to life with three wins in their last five games. They have already beaten the Hornets by 116-112 back on Nov. 4, but the Hornets are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league with six wins on the trot. They looked great in their upset win over the Spurs on Saturday, so I will back the Hornets to get their revenge in this spot." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz