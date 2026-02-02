North Carolina Tar Heels vs Syracuse Orange: Odds, Spread, and Total

North Carolina protected its No. 16 national ranking with its 91-75 road win over Georgia Tech, improving to 17-4 overall and 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Now the Tar Heels must try to protect a perfect 12-0 home record, facing the Syracuse Orange inside Dean Smith Center at 7 p.m. EST this Monday.

Syracuse arrives in the midst of a downturn. The Orangemen face a pair of consecutive ranked opponents in UNC and Virginia. They could all-but officially knock out Syracuse's NCAA Tournament hopes, provided that the team fares as shakily as it has in a 4-5 ACC run that includes home losses to Miami and VT.

Chapel Hill avoided its own drop below .500 in conference play with a stout 85-80 road win over No. 17 ranked Virginia last Saturday. Tar Heels junior forward Jarin Stevenston bucketed 17 points in just 16 minutes of playing time, setting up UNC to win three in a row following a poor West Coast road trip.

Spread

Tar Heels -12 (-106)

Orange +12 (-104)

Money line

Tar Heels -748

Orange +594

Total

Over 157 (-103)

Under 157 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Syracuse Orange Betting Trends

North Carolina has gone a perfect 12-0 in Chapel Hill this season.

Syracuse has two wins and an overtime loss in its last three road games.

UNC has beaten Syracuse in four of the last five meetings.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Syracuse Orange Injury Reports

North Carolina Tar Heels

Center Ivan Matlekovic is out with an undisclosed injury.

Forward James Brown is out with an undisclosed injury.

Syracuse Orange

Guard Noah Lobdell is out with an undisclosed injury.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Syracuse Orange Predictions and Picks

How did UNC turn a potential slump into a statement in short order? Namely, the Tar Heels are making a case as having the most dynamic lineup of big men in NCAA hoops, starting with 7-foot-0 sharpshooter Henri Veesaar and 6-foot-10 Caleb Wilson. Wilson made "freshman history" in last weekend's win as UNC's new "all-time leader in 20-point games by a freshman," as noted by the ACC on Instagram.

Danger lurks straight on UNC's road ahead. Syracuse looks solid after its own victorious weekend date, an 86-72 conquest of Notre Dame in which the Orangemen shot 57.1%. The senior guard Nate Kingz put up 28 points against the Fighting Irish. The sophomore forward Donnie Freeman is averaging 7.4 rebounds while pacing Syracuse with 19.2 PPG. Senior forward William Kyle III is a block-machine.