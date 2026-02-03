ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Tuesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

Duke will perform at home this Tuesday, while NC State plays on the road. But it's the Blue Devils who have the taller mental task, trying to focus on the visiting Boston College Eagles prior to taking on North Carolina in a Top 25 showdown this weekend.

Cameron Boozer's squad is set to face five straight currently-ranked foes in a row on five consecutive Saturdays beginning with the year's first tilt with UNC. First, the Blue Devils must face a Boston College team that has improved in the last two weeks.

North Carolina State takes on a Southern Methodist roster that's been finding ways to win close games since falling 82-75 to Duke on Jan. 10. The Mustangs have continued to trip up against ranked schools, however, most recently falling to Louisville 88-74 last weekend. NC State wants to avenge a 63-57 conference defeat to Southern Methodist that the Wolfpack suffered in Raleigh last January.

Duke Blue Devils vs Boston College Eagles

The 20-1 Duke Blue Devils will try to win their 10th game in a row, and their 11th in a row over Boston College, when the Eagles of BC visit the Blue Devils for a tipoff at 7 p.m. EST this Tuesday evening.

Cameron Boozer ranks fourth in Division 1 in scoring with a 23.5 points-per-game average following Duke's 72-58 road win over Virginia Tech last Saturday. Analysts who said the Blue Devils' guards would eventually catch up to the team's strength in the paint have largely been right, but the Duke backcourt remains in rotation. Caleb Foster's corps can draw confidence from Duke's 30-3 record against BC.

Boston College has defied its 9-12 overall record by playing four decent games in a row, two of them delighting Eagles students when Syracuse and Pittsburgh fell at Chestnut Hill. Boston College remains on an emotional downer, though, after two close-shave losses to contenders Notre Dame and Virginia, BC Interruption's Curran Schestag casts blame on BC's offense as "lacking rhythm" in the loss to UVA.

Spread

Blue Devils +24.5 (-110)

Eagles -24.5 (-110)

Money line

Blue Devils -4900

Eagles -4900

Total

Over 135.5 (-110)

Under 135.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

NC State Wolfpack vs Southern Methodist Mustangs

North Carolina State's lineup of 2025-26 is so different from its roster of 2024-25 that there aren't many cagers on the squad who remember the loss to Southern Methodist, which was favored to defeat an NC State program in the midst of one of its worst years ever. But the Mustangs may try to win in the same fashion as they did a year ago when 16-6 NC State visits Dallas for Tuesday's tipoff at 9 p.m. EST.

NCSU's sophomore guard Paul McNeil Jr., who scored 15 points in 2025's loss to SMU, is one of five Wolfpack student-athletes who are shooting 40% or better from downtown. McNeil's rise parallels how the Wolfpack has gotten better following the doldrums of a 12-win season. NC State is still dealing with a weakness in rebounding, though, looking shaky on the glass prior to the matchup against SMU's astonishingly big center Samet Yigitoglu, a sophomore who averages 8.1 boards per game.

SMU remains only seventh in the ACC in total rebounds, showing that teammates are letting Yigitoglu do all the work. NC State's rebounding ranks far worse at 12th in the conference. A bright note for NC State is that the Wolfpack's last turn against a team with an NBA-sized frontcourt ended in an overtime victory, when visiting NC State shocked the No. 20 ranked Clemson Tigers by winning 80-76 on Jan. 20.

Spread

Wolfpack +1 (-110)

Mustangs -1 (-110)

Money line

Wolfpack -4900

Mustangs -4900

Total

Over 160.5 (-110)

Under 160.5 (-110)