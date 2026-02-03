Ottawa Senators vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Ottawa Senators will look to win their fifth game in a row as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Senators are 27-21-7 and sixth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road 3-2. The Pens led 1-0 after one period of play, Ottawa tied things up in the second, took the lead in the third, Pittsburgh tied the game a few minutes later, and the Sens scored the game winner with five minutes left. Ottawa outshot the Penguins 31-16 and won in faceoffs 27-23, but lost in hits 25-18. The power play was 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. The Senators took advantage of some Penguins giveaways, and they had all three of the three-star spots, with the first star being Tim Stutzle with one goal and one assist.



The Hurricanes are 34-15-6 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Los Angeles Kings at home 3-2, in overtime. The Canes got an early power-play goal in the first period, scored a second goal in the third, but gave up two goals late in the game. Carolina outshot Los Angeles 34-13, tied in faceoffs at 33 apiece, but lost in hits 25-11. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Hurricanes got some quality looks blocked, but they were still able to control the offensive flow of the game.

Spread

Senators +1.5 (-144)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+127)

Money line

Senators +163

Hurricanes -170

Total

OVER 6.5 (+100)

UNDER 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Senators vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

Ottawa is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Ottawa is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against Carolina.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Ottawa's last 16 games on the road.

Carolina is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Carolina's last 17 games against Ottawa.

Carolina is 7-1 SU in its last eight games at home.

Senators vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Ottawa Senators

David Perron, LW - Injured reserve

Carolina Hurricanes

Eric Robinson, LW - Out

Senators vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

Ottawa is ninth in scoring, 26th in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 30th on the penalty kill. Jake Sanderson leads the team in assists. The Senators are 13-11-3 on the road and 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. Lately, the Sens are playing solidly on both sides of the puck, with the offense scoring four goals per game and the defense giving up one to two goals. They just took down four great teams from the Eastern and Western Conference and are looking to keep the momentum going as the Olympics break draws near.



Carolina is fifth in scoring, eighth in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals. The Hurricanes are 20-8-2 at home and 6-1-3 in their last 10 games. The Canes have won three of their last four games, with the offense scoring around four goals per game, but the defense has been a little all over the place. Also, rookie sensation Brandon Bussi continues his historic start, recently becoming the first goaltender in NHL history to record 18 wins in his first 22 career starts.

Best Bet: Senators Spread