NC State Wolfpack vs Louisville Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Totals

The NC State Wolfpack will face the Louisville Cardinals at 7 p.m. EST on Monday in a huge ACC showdown. Both teams have been playing excellent basketball lately, with the visiting Wolfpack rattling off six straight wins, including an overtime thriller against Clemson. The Cardinals have notched victories in four of their last five, with the only defeat coming against the second-ranked Duke Blue Devils. Another win against one of the best teams in the ACC would truly establish Louisville as one of the best units in the nation.

The offense has been NC State's saving grace in their recent run. Head coach Will Wade's team has scored a minimum of 80 points in every contest of their win streak, with forward Darion Williams and guards Quadir Copeland and Paul McNeil Jr. taking turns leading the unit in scoring. However, the matchup between NC State's defense and a similarly potent Louisville offense is cause for concern for Wolfpack fans, as the Cardinals are by far the best scoring team that NC State has faced in the last month of play.

Much like the Wolfpack, Louisville primarily relies on a trio of scorers to get the offense rolling. Guards Isaac McKneely, Mikel Brown Jr., and Ryan Conwell have all been effective, but Conwell is the clear top dog, averaging a whopping 18.4 points per game. All three guys will need to contribute to keep up with the Wolfpack in what should turn into an entertaining shootout. Defensively, Conwell and fellow guard J'Vonne Hadley will likely be tasked with putting a stop to NC State's top scorers, creating an exciting all-around challenge for Conwell specifically.

Spread

NC State +6.5 (-109)

Louisville -6.5 (-104)

Money line

NC State +245

Louisville -247

Totals

Over 161.5 (-106)

Under 161.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

NC State vs Louisville Betting Trends

NC State is 13-11 ATS this season.

NC State has failed to cover in each of its last two games.

The over has cashed in six straight Wolfpack games.

The Cardinals are 11-12 ATS this year.

The Cardinals are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The under has cashed in four of Louisville's last five games.

NC State vs Louisville Injury Reports

NC State Wolfpack

Jordan Snell, G - Questionable.

Colt Langdon, F - Questionable.

Louisville Cardinals

No injuries of note.

NC State vs Louisville Prediction and Pick