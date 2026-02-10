No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils look to get back in the win column as they battle the Pittsburgh Panthers in this Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST.

The Blue Devils are 21-1 overall and first in the ACC. They just lost to No. 14 North Carolina on the road 71-68. Duke was up by 12 at the half and the defense went on to give up 42 points in the second half for the tough luck loss. The Blue Devils lost in field goal percentage 45.1%-47.2%, in made 3-pointers 8-7, and in free throws 11-5. Duke did well in rebounds and points in the paint. Both teams took care of the ball and the Blue Devils led for 94.0% of the game. Cameron Boozer led the way on offense with 24 points.

The Panthers are 9-15 overall and 16th in the ACC. They just lost to SMU at home 86-67. Pittsburgh was only down by two at the half, but lost the second half by 17. The Panthers lost in field goal percentage 57.1%-36.0% and 9-8 on made 3-pointers, but won on free throws 15-13. Rebounds were close, but Pittsburgh really struggled in fast break points and points in the paint. Cameron Corhen led the way on offense with 15 points.



Spread

Duke -17 (-105)

Pittsburgh +17 (-105)

Money line

Duke -1900

Pittsburgh +1567

Total

OVER 136.5 (-102)

UNDER 136.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Duke vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Duke is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Duke's last seven games.

Duke is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games.

Pittsburgh is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Pittsburgh's last 16 games.

Pittsburgh is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Duke vs Pittsburgh Injury Reports

Duke Blue Devils

Patrick Ngongba, C - Questionable

Ifeanyi Ufochukwu, C - Out

Sebastian Wilkins, G - Out

Pittsburgh Panthers

Brandin Cummings, G - Out

Papa Amadou Kante, F - Out

Dishon Jackson, C - Out

Duke vs Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

Duke is currently tied for 49th in points, 45th in rebounds per game, 64th in assists per game, and ninth in points allowed. Boozer leads the team in points per game, assists per game, and field goal percentage. He poses a significant challenge for a Pitt defense that allows opponents to shoot 52.5% from inside the arc. The Blue Devils are 7-1 on the road and 10-1 in conference play. The Blue Devils are coming off of only their second loss of the season, and it was against a ranked team on the road. Duke is 7-2 against ranked teams this season, ranks fourth nationally in two-point shooting (62.0%), and 12th in defensive rebounding. They will look to get the offensive numbers high again and get some frustrations out.



Pittsburgh is currently 348th in points, tied 251st in rebounds per game, tied 324th in assists per game, and 120th in points allowed. Cameron Corhen leads the team in field goal percentage. The Panthers are 7-8 at home and 2-9 in conference play. Their leading scorer, Brandin Cummings, will be out for this game. The Panthers have lost three games in a row and are 0-3 against ranked teams this season, with losses ranging from 11 points to 41. Their last three defeats have been by double-digits, the defense is trending down, and the offense has been inconsistent. Pitt's best chance lies in second-chance points because they rank third in the ACC in offensive rebounds.

Best Bet: Duke Spread