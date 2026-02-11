Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday in what has turned into a shockingly important game. The Hawks have been hanging around the Eastern Conference playoff picture for the majority of the season, but the Hornets are newcomers, riding a nine-game win streak into the tenth seed in the conference. Now, Charlotte is only a half-game back of Atlanta, setting the stage for a potential change in the standings on Wednesday night.

Atlanta's outlook for this game is not great. Head coach Quin Snyder's team just lost to the Hornets by seven with a fully healthy starting lineup while playing in Atlanta. Aside from being on the road on Wednesday, starting guard Dyson Daniels and starting forwards Zaccharie Risacher and Jaylon Johnson are all questionable for this contest, making it likely that the Hawks will be without at least one starter here. None of these factors bodes well for a contest against one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

A couple of months ago, even hinting that the Hornets had the potential to win nine games in a row would have been a downright laughable proposition. Now that they have done it, the perception of Charlotte has changed from one of the worst teams in the East to a legitimate contender to fight for one of the final playoff spots in the conference. Even the sports books are buying in, as the Hornets entered a game against the 39-13 Detroit Pistons as only three-point underdogs. A date with a potentially weakened Hawks team is the perfect opportunity to kick off a new winning streak.

Spread

Hawks +5.5 (-111)

Hornets -5.5 (-111)

Money line

Hawks (+178)

Hornets (-186)

Totals

Over 232.5 (+100)

Under 232.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hawks vs Hornets Betting Trends

The Hawks are 26-29 ATS this season.

The Hawks are 11-7 ATS as road underdogs.

The over is 29-26 in Atlanta's games.

The Hornets are one of the best teams in the NBA ATS, going 32-22.

The Hornets are 4-3 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 33-21 in Charlotte's games.

Hawks vs Hornets Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels, G - Questionable.

Zaccharie Risacher, F - Questionable.

Jaylon Johnson, F - Questionable.

Charlotte Hornets

Coby White, G - Out.

Hawks vs Hornets Prediction and Pick