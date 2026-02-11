PodcastsContestsEvents
Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday in what has turned into a shockingly important game. The Hawks have been hanging around the…

Ezra Bernstein
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets during a 135-117 Hornets win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday in what has turned into a shockingly important game. The Hawks have been hanging around the Eastern Conference playoff picture for the majority of the season, but the Hornets are newcomers, riding a nine-game win streak into the tenth seed in the conference. Now, Charlotte is only a half-game back of Atlanta, setting the stage for a potential change in the standings on Wednesday night.

Atlanta's outlook for this game is not great. Head coach Quin Snyder's team just lost to the Hornets by seven with a fully healthy starting lineup while playing in Atlanta. Aside from being on the road on Wednesday, starting guard Dyson Daniels and starting forwards Zaccharie Risacher and Jaylon Johnson are all questionable for this contest, making it likely that the Hawks will be without at least one starter here. None of these factors bodes well for a contest against one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

A couple of months ago, even hinting that the Hornets had the potential to win nine games in a row would have been a downright laughable proposition. Now that they have done it, the perception of Charlotte has changed from one of the worst teams in the East to a legitimate contender to fight for one of the final playoff spots in the conference. Even the sports books are buying in, as the Hornets entered a game against the 39-13 Detroit Pistons as only three-point underdogs. A date with a potentially weakened Hawks team is the perfect opportunity to kick off a new winning streak. 

Spread

  • Hawks +5.5 (-111)
  • Hornets -5.5 (-111)

Money line

  • Hawks (+178)
  • Hornets (-186)

Totals

  • Over 232.5 (+100)
  • Under 232.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Hawks are 26-29 ATS this season.
  • The Hawks are 11-7 ATS as road underdogs. 
  • The over is 29-26 in Atlanta's games.
  • The Hornets are one of the best teams in the NBA ATS, going 32-22.
  • The Hornets are 4-3 ATS as home favorites.
  • The under is 33-21 in Charlotte's games.

Hawks vs Hornets Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

  • Dyson Daniels, G - Questionable.
  • Zaccharie Risacher, F - Questionable.
  • Jaylon Johnson, F - Questionable.

Charlotte Hornets

  • Coby White, G - Out.

Hawks vs Hornets Prediction and Pick

The injury report is obviously a massive factor in this game. Johnson is Atlanta's best player by far, and his presence alone could swing the line by a point. Meanwhile, the Hornets are essentially completely healthy, as White has not suited up for them since they acquired him at the trade deadline. Despite their loss to the Pistons on Monday, Charlotte is still playing the best basketball it has played in recent memory, extending to last season. The best bet on the board is taking the Hornets to cover and win on their home floor. The under is also worth consideration, especially if Atlanta does end up sitting some players.

Ezra BernsteinWriter
