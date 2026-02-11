PodcastsContestsEvents
How to Secure Your Spot at Super Bowl LXI 2027

Super Bowl LX may have just ended, but we’re gearing up for next year! That’s right, Super Bowl LXI is already the talk of the town. But, how you may…

Randi Moultrie

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: A general view at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LX may have just ended, but we're gearing up for next year! That's right, Super Bowl LXI is already the talk of the town. But, how you may ask? The season just ended. Well, doesn't mean you cannot purchase your tickets now!

Super Bowl LXI is happening in Los Angeles, California, on February 14, 2027. Starting now, fans can start the process of snagging themselves a pair of tickets. Only with On Location, fans can pay a deposit to secure their front-of-the-line access to purchase a Super Bowl LXI package.

With On Location, sports fans can pay a $2,500/pp deposit toward their ticket. The Priority Access will allow fans to get official tickets before the general public and premium hospitality. Plus, the deposit is full refunadable if you change your mind.

Now, there is no guarantee that your team will make it all the way next year. And we have no clue who the frontrunner is yet, but better safe than sorry.

Click here for more information on getting your chance to attend Super Bowl LXI.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
