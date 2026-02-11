Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Wake Forest and Georgia Tech meet with identical goals — halt a losing streak and climb out of the ACC cellar. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, with the broadcast airing on ACC Network.

Wake Forest (11-12, 2-8 ACC) has dropped five straight, most recently an 88-80 loss to Louisville on Saturday.

Juke Harris, who dropped 25 points against Louisville, continues to anchor the Demon Deacons by averaging 21.1 points and 6.4 rebounds and scored 25 against Louisville. Wake Forest averages 80.0 points per game but allows 78.0.

Georgia Tech (11-13, 2-9), with a matching five-game skid, leans on Kowacie Reeves Jr., who averages 15.0 points per game. Baye Ndongo adds 8.1 rebounds, helping the Yellow Jackets rank near the top of the ACC in defensive rebounding. Tech averages 74.8 points and allows 75.5.

Wake Forest won last season's meeting 69-43 on March 8.

Spread

Wake Forest -2.5 (-117)

Georgia Tech +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Wake Forest -150

Georgia Tech +127

Total

Over 159.5 (+100)

Under 159.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 1-4 against the spread in road games.

Georgia Tech is 5-9 against the spread when playing at home.

Wake Forest is 10-2 when playing as the favorites.

Georgia Tech is 1-12 when entering a game as the underdogs.

Wake Forest has won four of the last five matchups against Georgia Tech.

The under has hit in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Injury Reports

Wake Forest

Nate Calmese, G - Out (ankle).

Georgia Tech

Peyton Marshall, C - Out (undisclosed).

Mouhaed Sylia, C - Out (undisclosed).

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

"Home court may give Georgia Tech an early burst of energy, but sustaining it for forty minutes has been a major problem during this skid. Wake Forest's experience, patience, and slightly deeper rotation should allow them to weather any early run and gradually take control in the second half. Final Score Prediction, Wake Forest wins 82-74." — Ricky Mackenzie, Picks and Parlays

"If there was ever a 'you've got to have this 'game, it would be this one for Wake Forest .... We know the story with Wake Forest so far this year. They're good enough to play with anyone, as evidenced by just about every game they've played this year. They're also bad enough to lose to anyone, as evidenced by just about every game they've played this year." — Cameron Lemons Debro, 247Sports