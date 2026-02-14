North Carolina ACC Men’s Basketball Odds, Spread, and Totals

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 07: Seth Trimble #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels battles Cameron Boozer #12 of the Duke Blue Devils for a rebound during the second half of the game at Dean E. Smith Center on February 07, 2026 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has long been one of the most competitive conferences in college basketball, and this season has been no different. Currently, five teams from the ACC reside in the Top 25, led by a fourth-ranked Duke team that has legitimate national championship aspirations. The Blue Devils will kick off Saturday's ACC action with a hugely important matchup against a ranked conference opponent in Clemson at 12 p.m. EST. Soon after, the UNC Tar Heels will defend their place as the 12th-ranked team in the nation against Pitt at 2 p.m. EST to round out the conference's play on Saturday.

Clemson vs Duke

While typically identified as a football school, Clemson has not been too shabby on the hardwood this season, either. The Tigers were scorching hot before a matchup with Virginia Tech, winning 13 of 14 contests heading into the crucial matchup with the Hokies. A 76-66 defeat certainly cooled Clemson off, but the team's defense should give it a solid chance of rebounding, even against a juggernaut opponent like Duke. The Tigers have proven themselves to be one of the most stifling teams in college basketball, ranking in the top 25 in defensive efficiency behind a suffocating perimeter defense. They will need to play one of their best games of the season in order to keep pace with the Blue Devils on Saturday.

Speaking of stifling defenses, Duke ranks out as even better than Clemson does. Head coach Jon Scheyer leads a team that has three players averaging more than a steal per game, indicating how good the Blue Devils are at rotating, jumping passing lanes, and keeping their hands active. Center Patrick Ngongba II nearly averages two blocks per game, anchoring one of the toughest teams in the nation. The Tigers have struggled to score in several matchups this year, a trend that will almost certainly continue on the road against Duke here.

Spread

Clemson +11.5 (-110)

Duke -11.5 (-110)

Money line

Clemson (+614)

Duke (-733)

Totals

Over 133.5 (-110)

Under 133.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pitt vs UNC

The ACC has a lot of good basketball teams, but Pitt is not one of them. The Panthers have lost seven of their last eight games, only managing to pull out a win against a lowly Wake Forest team. Now they must face one of the best teams in the nation on the road. The sportsbooks are not giving Pitt much of a chance here, and that is for good reason. The Panthers have won a single game on the road all year, and it was not against an opponent anywhere near UNC's caliber. It will likely be a long night for Pitt fans.