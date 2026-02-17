NCAAB – UNC vs NC State Odds, Spread, and Totals Feb. 17, 2026

The UNC Tar Heels will travel 30 minutes on the highway to face the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. EST. Despite the difference in ranking, these teams have similar records, with the Tar Heels sitting at 20-5 with the Wolfpack hot on their heels at 18-8. An upset win from the home team would certainly vault the Wolfpack into contention for a ranking, adding extra stakes to an already contentious matchup.

UNC is a confounding team to deal with, as the ranking committee has learned throughout the year. The Tar Heels have huge wins over Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia, and most impressively, Duke, indicating that they have the potential to be one of the best teams in the nation. However, five losses blemish the record, with four of them coming against unranked competition. Another looms in a game where UNC will be without at least one of its best players in forward Caleb Wilson, who is out with a fractured hand. Center Henri Veesaar, the team's second-leading scorer, is considered questionable with an illness and an injury to his lower half. Guards Seth Trimble and Luka Bogavac will have to play quite well to fill the enormous empty shoes.

Despite a couple of losses in a row, the Wolfpack enters Tuesday's game as a massive favorite, almost entirely thanks to the Tar Heels' injuries. Additionally, the home crowd should be positively rabid for what is NC State's biggest matchup of the season, allowing head coach Will Wade's crowd to play with some fire. While a recent blowout against Louisville does not bode well, NC State should be able to regroup against a hobbled, reeling UNC squad, particularly if Veesaar ends up watching this contest from the bench.

Spread

UNC +6.5 (-113)

NC State -6.5 (-104)

Money line

UNC +212

NC State -233

Totals

Over 158.5 (-104)

Under 158.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

UNC vs NC State Betting Trends

The Tar Heels are 2-3 ATS in their last five road games.

The Tar Heels are 6-6 ATS against ACC opponents.

The over is 9-3 when UNC faces a conference opponent.

NC State has failed to cover in four straight games.

NC State is 1-4 ATS in its last five home games.

The over has cashed in seven of the Wolfpack's last eight games.

UNC vs NC State Injury Reports

UNC Tar Heels

Caleb Wilson, F - Out.

Henri Veesaar, C - Questionable.

Ivan Matlekovic, C - Questionable.

James Brown, C - Questionable.

NC State Wolfpack

Colt Langdon, F - Questionable.

UNC vs NC State Prediction and Pick