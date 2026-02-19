Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets: Odds, Spread, and Total

Carolina is abuzz over the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have won 10 of their last 11 games to surge into contention for an automatic playoff bid. Rookie sensation Kon Knueppel's collectibles are a pricey buy, blogger Don Muret of Sports Collectors Digest noting that Knueppel is among the “hottest NBA rookies” at card shows. Charlotte hopes to keep it rolling against visiting Houston at 7 p.m. EST this Thursday.

The Hornets' lack of names in the NBA All-Star Game, or NBA All-Star “tournament” as of 2026, has a bright side in that head coach Charles Lee can count on fresher legs than at any point this winter. Not that the Houston Rockets have many players worn out from last weekend, apart from Kevin Durant. Durant factored heavily in a USA Stripes victory over Team World, but played just six minutes in the final.

Could the pregame betting odds take a turn because of another Durant story? The veteran superstar has endured Space City's anger during the break, allegedly using a burner account to slam his Rockets teammates on the web. The Hornets' cheap odds to beat a distracted club may be attractive.

Spread

Hornets +4.5 (+104)

Rockets -4.5 (-108)

Money line

Hornets +156

Rockets -163

Total

Over 216.5 (+100)

Under 216.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 19, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets Betting Trends

The Charlotte Hornets have won 10 of their prior 11 contests.

Totals have gone under in five of the Hornets' last six games.

Charlotte is on a 5-1 run ATS, while Houston is on a 1-6 skid.

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Forward Tosan Evbuomwan is questionable with an illness.

Point guard Coby White is questionable with a calf injury.

Forward Liam McNeeley is questionable with an ankle injury.

Houston Rockets

Forward Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable with an ankle injury.

Point guard Fred VanVleet is out until June with a knee injury.

Center Steven Adams is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets Predictions and Picks

Durant's rants are alleged to be so profane that we can't quote the reports to you here. Yet it's some of the PG-rated remarks that have Rockets fans praying that the burner-account scandal is a hoax. Durant is suspected of excoriating Houston's center Alperen Şengün, using the not-so-anonymous X account to ridicule the young All-Star's form. If the tale proves true, Durant could be one-and-done in Houston.

Why did the Hornets open as underdogs at home? Charlotte won the teams' last meeting 109-99 at Toyota Center on Feb. 5, overcoming 31 points from Durant and a shaky 41.7% mark from the field. LaMelo Ball's team was great at the free-throw line and even better on the boards, French center Moussa Diabate grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the way.