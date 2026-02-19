PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets: Odds, Spread, and Total

Carolina is abuzz over the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have won 10 of their last 11 games to surge into contention for an automatic playoff bid. Rookie sensation Kon Knueppel’s…

Kurt Boyer
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 09: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the first half of a basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center on February 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
David Jensen/Getty Images

Carolina is abuzz over the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have won 10 of their last 11 games to surge into contention for an automatic playoff bid. Rookie sensation Kon Knueppel's collectibles are a pricey buy, blogger Don Muret of Sports Collectors Digest noting that Knueppel is among the “hottest NBA rookies” at card shows. Charlotte hopes to keep it rolling against visiting Houston at 7 p.m. EST this Thursday.

The Hornets' lack of names in the NBA All-Star Game, or NBA All-Star “tournament” as of 2026, has a bright side in that head coach Charles Lee can count on fresher legs than at any point this winter. Not that the Houston Rockets have many players worn out from last weekend, apart from Kevin Durant. Durant factored heavily in a USA Stripes victory over Team World, but played just six minutes in the final. 

Could the pregame betting odds take a turn because of another Durant story? The veteran superstar has endured Space City's anger during the break, allegedly using a burner account to slam his Rockets teammates on the web. The Hornets' cheap odds to beat a distracted club may be attractive. 

Spread

  • Hornets +4.5 (+104)
  • Rockets -4.5 (-108)

Money line

  • Hornets +156
  • Rockets -163

Total

  • Over 216.5 (+100)
  • Under 216.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 19, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Charlotte Hornets have won 10 of their prior 11 contests.
  • Totals have gone under in five of the Hornets' last six games.
  • Charlotte is on a 5-1 run ATS, while Houston is on a 1-6 skid. 

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

  • Forward Tosan Evbuomwan is questionable with an illness. 
  • Point guard Coby White is questionable with a calf injury.
  • Forward Liam McNeeley is questionable with an ankle injury.

Houston Rockets

  • Forward Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable with an ankle injury. 
  • Point guard Fred VanVleet is out until June with a knee injury.
  • Center Steven Adams is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets Predictions and Picks

Durant's rants are alleged to be so profane that we can't quote the reports to you here. Yet it's some of the PG-rated remarks that have Rockets fans praying that the burner-account scandal is a hoax. Durant is suspected of excoriating Houston's center Alperen Şengün, using the not-so-anonymous X account to ridicule the young All-Star's form. If the tale proves true, Durant could be one-and-done in Houston.

Why did the Hornets open as underdogs at home? Charlotte won the teams' last meeting 109-99 at Toyota Center on Feb. 5, overcoming 31 points from Durant and a shaky 41.7% mark from the field. LaMelo Ball's team was great at the free-throw line and even better on the boards, French center Moussa Diabate grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the way. 

Charlotte's weak odds are inspired by suspension woes more than any other reason. Diabate, along with guard Miles Bridges, is suspended for fighting with the Detroit Pistons in a world-class showdown that scarred both teams' lineups. Bookmakers are skeptical that Charlotte's small-ball offense can flourish without enough scoring depth or inside presence. But remember that the early part of Charlotte's season was played before a skeptical crowd. Charlotte's new buzz could help the Hornets win a noisy contest.

Charlotte HornetsHouston Rockets
Kurt BoyerWriter
Related Stories
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a three-point basket against the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
NBARanking The 4 Best Game 7s In NBA Finals HistoryEzra Bernstein
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets during a 135-117 Hornets win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
NBAAtlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 06: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena on February 06, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
NBADetroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect