Charlotte FC vs St. Louis City SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

It's time for Charlotte to follow up the most exciting season in the team's short history. Charlotte FC will begin the 2026 Major League Soccer season with a kickoff in St. Louis on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The Crown's radio man Will Palaszcuck, joining WCNC-TV's online sports desk by way of MSN to preview FC Charlotte's new campaign, sounds a little bit like a Varsity sports fundraiser. "The greatest part of our season," Palaszcuck says, is the "giveaway promotional schedule" that includes "new bobble heads." However, his praise of Charlotte FC for holding on to its "core" of quality footballers is perceptive.

Charlotte's not just trying to secure a solid roster, it's offering long-term contracts to contributors which don't officially belong to the club at this time, like the star loaner Wilfried Zaha. Charlotte's fat money line odds for Feb. 21 could offer St. Louis too much credit, but the Archies are sportsbook favorites to win.

Spread

Charlotte FC Ev (+134)

St. Louis City SC Ev (-156)

Money line

Charlotte FC +200

St. Louis City SC +120

Draw +250

Total

Over 2.75 (+110)

Under 2.75 (-130)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs St. Louis City SC Betting Trends

Charlotte's road record in the 2025 season was 6-1-10.

St. Louis covered ATS in five of last year's final six matches.

The Archies went 2-0-4 against the Eastern Conference in 2025.

Charlotte FC vs St. Louis City SC Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

None

St. Louis City SC

Forward Cedric Teuchert is questionable with a knee injury.

Charlotte FC vs St. Louis City SC Predictions and Picks

Most websites have dropped the "CITY" acronym that stood in St. Louis' branding as an expansion team. It's fitting that the capital letters didn't take long to shrink, since the Gateway City squad's great debut of 2023 was followed by 31 losses in the next two years. It's up to gamblers to decide if STL's desperate offseason changes make St. Louis City into a betting favorite or merely a wild card of a pick in 2026.

St. Louis has a riverboat's load of incoming transfers which include left-back Rafael Santos, forward Sang-bin Jeong, and the talented center-back Fallou Fall, who rated well in Norway's league at only 20 years old. Nearly all of St. Louis' new footballers are defenders, or players who perform up the middle. The club's expected upturn in defending could pose problems for Idan Toklomati's attack on a winter's day.