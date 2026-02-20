Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Charlotte Hornets, much like Thursday's opposing Houston Rockets, have seen their momentum slow down thanks to a schedule that just keeps getting tougher. This Friday at 7 p.m. EST, the Hornets will play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Eastern Conference's hottest team, carrying their six-game win streak.

Charlotte fought hard in defeat to Houston, falling 105-101 thanks to Kevin Durant's 35 points for the Rockets. The Hornets' replacement starting center, Ryan Kalkbrenner, had a noble effort with 12 points, but found himself badly outrebounded by forward Grant Williams, who posted 20 points and nine boards.

James Harden and the 35-21 Cavaliers are back to blowing most of their opponents out, although the Cavs' schedule has noticeably softened just as the Hornets endure a difficult slate out of the NBA All-Star Break. Throw out a 119-117 victory over the dangerous Denver Nuggets, and Cleveland has beaten Portland, the LA Clippers, Sacramento, Washington, and Brooklyn to mint its consecutive wins. Speculators are certain that Charlotte will give Cleveland a better matchup this weekend.

Spread

Hornets +6.5 (-108)

Cavaliers -6.5 (-108)

Money line

Hornets +198

Cavaliers -223

Total

Over 232.5 (-104)

Under 232.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a six-game winning streak.

Cleveland has beaten Charlotte in six of the last seven meetings.

Totals have gone over in nine of the last 14 contests.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Point guard Coby White is probable with a calf injury.

Forward Liam McNeeley is probable with an ankle injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin is probable with a calf injury.

Guard Max Stus is out with a foot injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

Charlotte had the misfortune of playing against an inspired Durant in the Hornets' first game out of the break. Durant, addled by a profane burner-account scandal in the last few days, shrugged off any spare boos to play a “spectacular” fourth frame on Thursday, according to Space City Home Network's Adam Wexler on X. Charlotte's shooting guard Josh Green labored on defense and finished as a minus-13.

Friday's healthy Over/Under line stands in defiance of the last Hornets-Cavaliers meeting on Jan. 21, a defensive struggle in which Cleveland managed to win 94-87 despite scoring just 38 points in the final 24 minutes. Charlotte's offense has blossomed around the sharpshooting of rookie guard Kon Knueppel since Charlotte's live crowd was bored to death by the matchup a month ago. Cleveland's pace on offense is harder to define, as Harden has scored fewer points in the last two games while dishing out assists.