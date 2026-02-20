Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech: Game Preview

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will look for their fourth win in a row as they battle the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon at noon EST.

The Demon Deacons are 14-12 and 13th in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. They just beat the Clemson Tigers at home 85-77. The Demon Deacons led by 13 at the half, and both teams had decent scoring in the second half. They won in field goal percentage 54.9%-46.4% and on made 3-pointers 10-8. Rebounds and assists were even. Points in the paint and made free throws were close as well. Wake Forest's biggest lead was 20, and Juke Harris led the way on offense with 20 points.

The Hokies are 17-10 and 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. They have lost two games in a row, and their last defeat was a 67-66 road loss to the Miami Hurricanes. Virginia Tech had a 3-point lead at the half and kept the scoring consistent in the second half. They won in field goal percentage 50.0%-44.2% and on made 3-pointers 8-4. Rebounds and points in the paint were close. Overall, it was a close game, with both teams having leads no bigger than seven. Armani Hansberry led the way on offense with 16 points.

Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Wake Forest's last 12 games.

Wake Forest is 4-2 ATS in its last six games against Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.

Virginia Tech is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Virginia Tech's last 19 games against Wake Forest.

Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech Injury Reports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Nate Calmese, G - Questionable

Virginia Tech Hokies

Sin'Cere Jones, F - Questionable

Shamarius Peterkin, G - Questionable

Tyler Johnson, G - Questionable

Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

Wake Forest is currently 101st in points, 265th in points allowed, and 171st in point differential. Juke Harris leads the team in points per game and field goal percentage. The Demon Deacons are 2-4 on the road and 5-8 in conference play. This team has a new-look roster that relies a lot on the transfers Calmese and Harris because offensive consistency and turnover rates can be an issue sometimes. Wake Forest would like to improve their offensive efficiency to compete with top conference teams.