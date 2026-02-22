Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Game Preview

The Charlotte Hornets will look to keep the defense trending up as they battle the Washington Wizards on Sunday night at 6 p.m. EST.

The Hornets are 26-30 and 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. This team had a slow start to the season and was 12 games under .500. Now, they have surged back and are sitting in one of the play-in tournament spots. It was all thanks to a nine-game winning streak between January and February. That streak was their longest one since 1999. The team's resurgence has been fueled by the health of their core and the immediate impact of rookie Kon Knueppel. The Hornets have a 49.2% chance to make the playoffs and are four games back of the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic. They can easily move up or down a few spots and have the 18th toughest remaining schedule.

The Wizards are 15-39 and tied for 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. This team is still in a deep rebuilding mode, but this season has been about some mid-season trades that acquired star-caliber talent. The most recent move was adding Trae Young and Anthony Davis to the roster. Washington has struggled with consistency, especially on the defensive side of things. Lately, it's been a theme of a few losses in a row and a couple of wins. The Wizards' statistical theme can shift a bit with the new veterans Davis and Young, and some young core players continue to show solid growth. The focus remains on building chemistry and a decent youth movement.

Hornets vs Wizards Betting Trends

Charlotte is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Charlotte's last seven games.

Charlotte is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games.

Washington is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Washington's last eight games.

Washington is 5-14 SU in its last 19 games.

Hornets vs Wizards Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Colby White, G - Out

Liam McNeeley, G - Out

Washington Wizards

Trae Young, G - Out

Anthony Davis, F - Out

Alex Sarr, C - Out

D'Angelo Russell, G - Out

Hornets vs Wizards Predictions and Picks

Charlotte is currently 15th in points, 11th in points allowed, and 11th in point differential. LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists per game. The Hornets are 14-15 on the road and 8-2 in their last 10 games. Charlotte is playing competitive basketball and is 3-0 in the season series against the Wizards. Two of the wins were by double-digits, and the last one was a four-point victory. Grant Williams has been stepping up with strong performances, and Brandon Miller has been a consistent scorer.