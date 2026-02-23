Louisville vs UNC Odds, Spread, and Totals

As the college basketball season approaches the all-important month of March, there is still plenty on the line in the ACC. Much of that will be demonstrated in Monday's matchup between the 21st-ranked Louisville Cardinals and the 16th-ranked UNC Tar Heels. If the Tar Heels are to have any chance of finishing near the top of the conference, they must pull off a home victory against the Cardinals, who are currently one spot ahead of them in the standings.

While Louisville does lead UNC in the standings, it has had a significantly easier schedule throughout the campaign. The Cardinals have not faced a ranked opponent since they ran into Duke nearly a month ago in a game that ended in a one-sided 83-52 drubbing in favor of the Blue Devils. Since that loss, the Cardinals have won six of their seven contests, with their best victory coming against NC State, a unit that recently demolished the shorthanded Tar Heels on the road.

A fully healthy UNC team would almost certainly enter this game as a substantial favorite, but head coach Hubert Davis will be without at least one of his star players on Monday. Forward Caleb Wilson, who paces the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks per game, is still recovering from a broken hand, leaving the Tar Heels without much of their scoring punch. Center Henri Veesaar is also on the injury report, but will likely take the court as he did in UNC's last game against Syracuse, a contest in which he led the team 19 points. Veesaar will need a similar performance to keep the Tar Heels from suffering their third loss in their last five games.

Spread

Louisville -2.5 (+100)

UNC +2.5 (-108)

Money line

Louisville -122

UNC +118

Totals

Over 162.5 (-104)

Under 162.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 23 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Louisville vs UNC Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

The Cardinals are 2-3 ATS in their last five road games.

The over is 3-2 in Louisville's last five contests.

UNC is 2-2 ATS in its recent stretch of games without Wilson.

UNC is 3-2 ATS in their last five games.

The under is 4-1 in the Tar Heels' last five games.

Louisville vs UNC Injury Reports

Louisville Cardinals

No injuries of note.

UNC Tar Heels

Henri Veesaar, C - Probable.

Caleb Wilson, F - Out.

James Brown, C - Out.

Ivan Matlekovic, C - Out.

Louisville vs UNC Prediction and Pick