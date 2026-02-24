ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Tuesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

Duke's haters should beware, since the Blue Devils are going to be the talk of NCAA basketball once again. The Blue Devils' 68-63 victory over the No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines could earn Cameron Boozer's squad a totem-pole-topping Associated Press ranking of their own as of the next round of voting. Duke's two-loss record will be challenged by four iconic ACC opponents to finish out the regular season.

There's more going on in the conference than Duke's dominance. NC State is among the few Division 1 schools with a higher win percentage on the road than at home this season, a fact that could make the No. 14-ranked Virginia Cavaliers worry about this Tuesday's tilt with the visiting Wolfpack. Can Duke avoid a trap game at Notre Dame while NC State entraps Virginia on UVA's own hardwood? One thing's certain, and it's that Virginia can't afford to overlook NCSU any more than Duke should blow off Notre Dame.

Wake Forest at Boston College, originally scheduled for Tuesday night, has been rescheduled to Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.

NC State Wolfpack vs Virginia Cavaliers

There are wins over North Carolina, and there are wins over North Carolina like last Tuesday's romp for NC State. The Wolfpack will try for another breakthrough versus No. 14 Virginia this Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

Shelby Swanson of The News & Observer isn't ready to call the 82-58 triumph from Feb. 17 a statement win by NCSU. She points out that the Wolfpack dismissed an incomplete UNC squad, even if North Carolina still ranked No. 18 in the country on paper. The Wolfpack "(dominated) a UNC team playing without injured starters Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar," Swanson writes. "The game was physical and chaotic."

Virginia's lineup is physical enough to be ranked No. 14, but the Cavaliers will try to beat the Wolfpack with finesse touch, not muscle on the glass. UVA was outrebounded 25-21 by visiting Miami on Saturday, making up for it with 29-of-50 shooting and a 17-point game for bench guard Jacan White. NC State will look to counter with sharpshooters like senior guard Quadir Copeland, who netted 20 points in the UNC win.

Spread

Wolfpack +5.5 (+100)

Cavaliers -5.5 (-113)

Money line

Wolfpack +223

Cavaliers -233

Total

Over 152.5 (-104)

Under 152.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Duke Blue Devils vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

If there's a trap game for Duke men's basketball in 2025-26, this Tuesday's 7 p.m. tipoff with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish qualifies as the culprit. Notre Dame may not be anything close to a March Madness team this season, riding a horrendous 3-11 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play. But the Irish are challenging to beat on their home hardwood, where Cameron Boozer's squad will be facing them.

Throw away Notre Dame's outcomes in away-games as a matter of handicapping. UND's 9-5 record at home, which accounts for most of the left-hand figure in the club's 12-15 overall record, includes triumphs over Missouri and Georgia Tech. More frightening is Notre Dame's 100-97 overtime loss to ranked UVA four weeks ago, in which Notre Dame's outstanding sophomore guard Cole Certa scored 34 points.

Duke's schedule is the biggest reason to be wary of the Blue Devils as a bet to cover. Boozer produced a double-double to help 25-2 Duke defeat No. 1-ranked Michigan 68-63 last Saturday. Next weekend, the Blue Devils visit Virginia for another high-profile showdown. Tuesday's trip to South Bend can't get lost out of focus.

Spread

Blue Devils -17.5 (-108)

Fighting Irish +17.5 (-108)

Money line

Blue Devils -2226

Fighting Irish +1900

Total

Over 140.5 (-108)

Under 140.5 (-104)