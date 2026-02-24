Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Charlotte Hornets are looking for their eighth road win in a row as they battle the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The Hornets are 27-31 and 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Washington Wizards on the road 129-112. It was a high-scoring first quarter, and Charlotte busted this game open in the third quarter with a 44-28 advantage. The Hornets barely won in field goal percentage 49.4%-48.8% and made 3-pointers, 25-18. They also won on free throws 18-12 and in rebounds 53-37. Charlotte's largest lead was 29 points, and LaMelo Ball led the way on offense with 37 points.

The Bulls are 24-34 and 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. They are only three games back of the Hornets for the last play-in-tournament spot. Chicago just lost to the New York Knicks at home 105-99. The Bulls had a one-point lead at the half, but the offense went a little cold in the second half. The Bulls lost in field goal percentage, 45.2%-39.5%, but rebounds, free throws, and made 3-pointers were extremely close. Chicago lost in points from turnovers 21-12, and Matas Buzelis led the way on offense with 15 points.

Spread

Hornets -8.5 (+100)

Bulls +8.5 (-104)

Money line

Hornets -285

Bulls +270

Total

OVER 229.5 (-108)

UNDER 229.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Bulls Betting Trends

Charlotte is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Charlotte's last 16 games.

Charlotte is 11-3 SU in its last 14 games.

Chicago is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Chicago's last eight games.

Chicago is 0-9 SU in its last nine games.

Hornets vs Bulls Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Liam McNeeley, G - Out

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C - Day-to-day/probable for game

Coby White, G - Out/probable for game

Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith, F - Day-to-day/questionable for game

Anfernee Simons, G - Out

Zach Collins, F - Out

Jaden Ivey, G - Out

Noa Essengue, F - Out

Hornets vs Bulls Predictions and Picks

Charlotte is currently 16th in points, 10th in points allowed, and 12th in point differential. Brandon Miller leads the team in points per game. The Hornets are 15-15 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Hornets have a 62.6% win probability and led the season series 2-1. Charlotte is 17–3 ATS when scoring more than 120.3 points this season. They did lose two of their last three games, but those were close losses against elite teams.

Chicago is currently 12th in points, 26th in points allowed, and 24th in point differential. Josh Giddey leads the team in assists per game and points per game. The Bulls are 15-15 at home and 1-9 in their last 10 games. Chicago has lost nine games in a row and six straight games at home. Former Bulls guard White is expected to make his Hornets debut tonight in Chicago. He was traded from the Bulls at the trade deadline and has missed seven games. Over their last 10 games, the defense has allowed 123.0 PPG.

Best Bet: Over