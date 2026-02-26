Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Charlotte Hornets will continue their quest to secure a playoff berth with a game against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. A couple of months ago, this would have been considered a borderline unwatchable game of basketball. Fortunately for fans, the Hornets have evolved into one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 12 of their last 15 games. Meanwhile, the Pacers remain one of the worst teams in basketball with a 15-44 record, largely thanks to the endless list of injuries they have endured throughout the campaign.

Those three aforementioned Hornets' losses have all come against tremendous competition. The Detroit Pistons have the best record in the league, and the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers are both legitimate title contenders. Charlotte's games against Detroit and Houston came down to the wire, proving that while the Hornets might not be a serious playoff threat, they can hang with every single team in the NBA when healthy. Improving them even further is the return of forward Miles Bridges and center Moussa Diabate, both of whom have returned from a suspension after Charlotte's fracas with the Pistons. The Pacers should be disposed of easily in this matchup.

It is hard to find many reasons for optimism for Indiana here. Head coach Rick Carlisle's team has now dropped four games in a row, including two abysmal losses to the Washington Wizards. Additionally, starting guard Aaron Nesmith and trade deadline acquisition Ivica Zubac will both sit this game out, while two other starters, Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam, are questionable. At this point, every loss improves Indiana's chances at premier pick in the offseason. It is just about the only thing for Pacers fans to look forward to.

Spread

Hornets -13 (-101)

Pacers +13 (-108)

Money line

Hornets -623

Pacers +588

Total

Over 229 (-108)

Under 229 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Pacers Betting Trends

The Hornets have been excellent ATS, earning a 36-23 record.

The Hornets are 6-3 ATS as road favorites.

The under is 17-14 when Charlotte plays on the road.

The Pacers are 28-31 ATS this season.

The Pacers have somehow amassed a winning record ATS as home underdogs, going 14-10.

The over is also 14-10 when Indiana enters as a home underdog.

Hornets vs Pacers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

No injuries of note.

Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith, G - Out.

Ivica Zubac, C - Out.

Andrew Nembhard, G - Questionable.

Pascal Siakam, F - Questionable.

Hornets vs Pacers Prediction and Pick.