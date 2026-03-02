Carolina Hurricanes vs Seattle Kraken: Odds, Spread, and Total

Carolina didn't have to pay for many hotels on the Hurricanes' last road swing, a one-off victory at Madison Square Garden. The division-leading Carolina Hurricanes will try to build on a fantastic road record when Carolina visits the 28-22-9 Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena this Monday night at 10 p.m. EST.

Lost in the attention on the Hurricanes' overall win streaks is the club's amazing form as a traveling team. Carolina has only one road loss in regulation since the new year. Star forward Sebastian Aho scored in his first post-Olympics appearance last Thursday, taking revenge on Tampa Bay Lightning and Team Canada coach Jon Cooper for Finland's semifinal loss to the Maple Leafs in a 5-4 'Canes win over the Bolts. Seth Jarvis looks energized after Milano-Cortina. Netminder Brandon Bussi has a superlative 24-3-1 record.

Carolina's 38-15-6 mark will be challenging to improve on, though. The Hurricanes take on a four-game road trip that could be as tough as any they'll take prior to the playoffs, considering the long flights and matchups against the Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers. Coach Lane Lambert's lineup in Seattle has managed to remain viable as a playoff-seed contender without a dominant playmaker this season.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+143)

Kraken +1.5 (-163)

Money line

Hurricanes -167

Kraken +159

Total

Over 6 (+102)

Under 6 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on March 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Seattle Kraken Betting Trends

Carolina is 5-0-0 for the month of February.

The Hurricanes are on a 12-game point streak.

Carolina is 3-1 in its last four meetings with Seattle.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Seattle Kraken Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

None

Seattle Kraken

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren is out with an undisclosed injury.

Goaltender Matt Murray is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Seattle Kraken Predictions and Picks

The Kraken might be the NHL's peskiest team to play in 2025-26, like a short-hitting golfer with the yips who still wins the prize money. Seattle's stingy goals-against stats are not built on amazing goaltending, at least not this year. Seattle's goalie corps needs a youth movement. Captain Jordan Eberle's 40 points probably shouldn't lead the stat line of a contending club. But the Kraken's team defense and noisy spectators can render visiting teams inept, such as Toronto in Jan. 29's 5-2 defeat at Seattle.

Carolina is on a 12-game point streak that includes double-digit wins, the tenth victory coming against Detroit last Saturday. The Hurricanes' 5-2 triumph had a hiccup when the Red Wings scored two goals in 47 seconds of the second period, but in the other 59:13 of the game, the Hurricanes were exceptional. "(Blue-liner) Shayne Gostibehere has been noticeably physical," wrote WRAL's Dennis Cox on X.