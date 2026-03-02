NFL Insider Name-Drops Big-Name Defensive Free Agent For Panthers

Fresh off a surprise run to the playoffs, the Carolina Panthers may be primed to make an off-season splash.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has pegged the Panthers as a candidate to bring in major reinforcements for their roster, particularly on defense. After bringing in four new defenders off the open market in 2025, Fowler projects the Panthers to aim even higher for 2026, especially in the front-seven. Carolina is seeking edge-rushing help, and they'll have no shortage of options amid a deep free-agent class at that position.

However, it's at linebacker where Fowler is earmarking a specific player as a potential target for the Panthers: Devin Lloyd. Here's how Fowler described the situation in his latest reporting out of the Combine:

Don't be surprised if Carolina makes some big moves on defense for the second consecutive year. The Panthers will be looking at edge-rush help and might be open to offering a lucrative contract. They need linebacker and slot corner help, too. Devin Lloyd would be an ideal fit in the middle of the defense.

Lloyd was one of the NFL's most productive coverage linebackers for the Jaguars in 2025. Only the Seahawks' Ernest Jones made more interceptions (6) at the position than Lloyd's five, and Lloyd made one of the season's more exciting plays when he returned a Patrick Mahomes pick 99 yards for a touchdown in teh Jaguars' Week 5 win over the Chiefs.

Lloyd primarily lines up inside, but also mixed in as a pass-rusher and managed 28 total pressures in just 103 pass-rushing snaps for the Jags (via Pro Football Focus). The Panthers invested two high draft picks in edge rushers with Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, but also have veteran D.J. Wonnum set to hit the open market.

At linebacker, they signed Christian Rozeboom to a one-year deal last off-season, and it's unclear whether he'll be back. Even if Rozeboom does re-sign, Lloyd would represent a significant upgrade atop the Panthers' inside linebacker depth chart.