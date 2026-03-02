No. 1 Duke vs NC State Odds, Spread, and Total

No. 1 Duke heads to Raleigh on Monday night with a chance to clinch the outright ACC regular-season title against rival NC State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at the Lenovo Center, with the matchup airing on ESPN.

Duke (27-2, 15-1 ACC) enters riding a five-game winning streak, capped by a 77-51 dismantling of second-place Virginia on Saturday. The Blue Devils boast the nation's third-ranked defense, allowing just 62.5 points per game.

Freshman sensation Cameron Boozer continues to lead the way, averaging 22.5 points and 10.0 rebounds while scoring at least 14 points in every game this season. A win on Monday would secure the outright conference championship ahead of their finale against North Carolina.

NC State (19-10, 10-6 ACC) returns home looking to halt a slide that has seen them lose four of their last five, including a heartbreaking 96-90 overtime loss at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Ven-Allen Lubin was a bright spot in the defeat with 24 points, and he is averaging 15.3 points over his last 10 games. The Wolfpack, currently sixth in the ACC, are fighting to solidify their NCAA Tournament standing but may be without reserve forward Musa Sagnia, who injured his ankle against the Irish.

Spread

Duke -10 (-106)

NC State +10 (-106)

Moneyline

Duke -576

NC State +495

Total

Over 149 (-103)

Under 149 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Duke vs NC State Betting Trends

Duke is 7-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

NC State is 8-7 against the spread in home games this season.

The total has gone under in eight of Duke's past 10 games.

The over has hit in 11 of the last 14 meetings between these teams.

Duke has won 12 of its last 13 road matchups.

NC State is 5-1 against the spread in the last six games against Duke.

Duke vs NC State Injury Reports

Duke

Ifeanyi Ufochukwu, C — Out.

NC State

Colt Langdon, F — Questionable.

Musa Sagnia, F — Questionable.

Duke vs NC State Predictions and Picks

"NC State is feeling the pressure after dropping back-to-back games, while Duke continues to look like one of the most complete teams in the country. The Blue Devils are widely projected as a legitimate national title contender, but this one is on the road in Raleigh. Expect the Wolf Pack to bring energy and keep it tight. Duke likely finds a way to win, but the number feels a bit heavy in a rivalry setting. Final Score Prediction: Duke 79, NC State 77." — Rodney Knuppel, Busting Brackets

"Duke hasn't consistently blown the competition away, but NC State has struggled to cover spreads of late. The Blue Devils have won six straight games while covering four in a row. KenPom ranks Duke as the top team in the country with the No. 1 defense. I expect it to win by 10 or more." — Jason Williams, Covers