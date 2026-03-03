ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Tuesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

With the calendar flipped to March, intensity in the Atlantic Coast Conference is peaking as teams jostle for postseason positioning. With No. 1 Duke tightening its grip on the regular-season crown, the battle for the remaining top seeds takes the stage on Tuesday night.

The spotlight shines brightest in Chapel Hill, where No. 17 North Carolina and Clemson square off in a showdown between teams tied at 11-5 in league play. The winner gains the inside track on a coveted double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Meanwhile, No. 13 Virginia aims to rebound from a weekend stumble and secure the No. 2 seed as it hosts Wake Forest. For the Demon Deacons, a trip to Charlottesville offers a massive opportunity to play spoiler and bolster a bubble resume.

Clemson vs No. 17 North Carolina

The Tar Heels return to the Smith Center on Tuesday night, looking to solidify a top-four ACC seed against a Clemson squad tied with them in the standings. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST, with the conference clash airing on ESPN.

North Carolina (23-6, 11-5 ACC) has won four of its last five games, including an 89-82 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Caleb Wilson continues to play at an All-ACC level, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels' offense is humming, averaging 80.9 points per night, but they face a Clemson defense that surrenders just 65.9 points per game.

Clemson (21-8, 11-5 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak with an 80-75 win over Louisville on Saturday and needs a win to bolster their tournament resume. RJ Godfrey leads the team with 11.5 points on 62.6% shooting.

Spread

Clemson +3.5 (+102)

North Carolina -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Clemson +162

North Carolina -176

Total

Over 141.5 (-112)

Under 141.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Wake Forest vs No. 13 Virginia

After a stinging defeat at Duke, No. 13 Virginia returns home Tuesday looking to get back on track against Wake Forest. Tipoff is 7 p.m. EST at John Paul Jones Arena, with coverage on the ACC Network.

Virginia (25-4, 13-3 ACC) saw its momentum crash to a halt with the 77-51 loss to No. 1 Duke on Saturday. Despite the setback, the Cavaliers remain second in the ACC standings. Thijs De Ridder leads the offense with 16.0 points per game, while the team defense holds opponents to just 68.1 points.

Wake Forest (15-14, 6-10 ACC) comes in fresh off an 88-83 win over Syracuse, where Myles Colvin dropped 32 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Harris exploded for a huge scoring night. Juke Harris leads the Deacons with 21.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, driving an offense that puts up 79.1 points per contest.

Spread

Wake Forest +14.5 (-105)

Virginia -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wake Forest +900

Virginia -1600

Total

Over 148.5 (-105)

Under 148.5 (-115)