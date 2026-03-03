Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Dallas Mavericks will take a trip to the East Coast to face the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The narratives surrounding these teams have essentially flipped around, with the Mavericks beginning the season as a dark horse darling in the Western Conference before embarking on a disastrous campaign that will likely see them miss the postseason entirely. Meanwhile, the Hornets have drastically improved their play to throw themselves into the thick of the East's playoff race with a 30-31 record.

Injuries define a couple of teams every year, and the Mavericks were one of the unfortunate few in this campaign. Forward Anthony Davis only played a handful of games before being shipped off to the Washington Wizards, and guard Kyrie Irving did not get healthy in time to keep the team in striking distance of the playoffs. That theme will continue in this matchup, with three starters and three reserves appearing on the injury report.

Head coach Charles Lee has managed to introduce consistency to his young roster, something that Charlotte has sorely lacked throughout its last few years of play. The Hornets are now able to beat lesser teams on a regular basis, as evidenced by the four-game win streak they carry into this contest. Forward Brandon Miller has been the highlight of the heater, leading the team in points in each of its last four wins. A matchup with a Dallas team that will consist almost entirely of reserves should allow another productive outing for Miller and his teammates.

Spread

Mavericks +12.5 (-100)

Hornets -12.5 (-108)

Money line

Mavericks +500

Hornets -541

Totals

Over 231.5 (-103)

Under 231.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mavericks vs Hornets Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 27-33 ATS this season.

The Mavs are 7-11 ATS as road underdogs.

The under is 33-27 in Dallas's games.

The Hornets are one of the best teams in the NBA ATS with a 38-23 record.

The Hornets are 12-7 ATS as favorites.

The under is 37-24 in Charlotte's games.

Mavericks vs Hornets Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg, G - Doubtful.

Naji Marshall, F - Out.

PJ Washington, F - Questionable.

Klay Thompson, G - Questionable.

Caleb Martin, F - Questionable.

Marvin Bagley, F - Out.

Kyrie Irving, G - Out.

Charlotte Hornets

Coby White, G - Out.

Mavericks vs Hornets Prediction and Pick