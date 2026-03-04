Carolina Hurricanes vs Vancouver Canucks: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column as they battle the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST.

The Hurricanes are 38-16-6 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They also have the best record in the Eastern Conference. The 'Canes just lost to the Seattle Kraken on the road 2-1. Carolina was down 2-0 in the second period, but scored late in the period to cut the deficit to one. The Canes outshot the Kraken 36-15, but lost in faceoffs 26-24 and in hits 31-13. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Carolina gave the puck away a lot and had a decent amount of good looks at the net blocked.

The Canucks are 18-35-7 and eighth in the Pacific Division. They have the worst record in the league and have lost six games in a row. Vancouver just lost to the Dallas Stars at home 6-1. The Canucks scored eight minutes into the game, but then gave up goals in every period. Faceoffs and hits were even, and Vancouver was outshot 37-14. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. They gave the puck away a lot and were decent with blocking some good scoring chances.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (-110)

Canucks +1.5 (-104)

Money line

Hurricanes -266

Canucks +235

Total

OVER 6 (-117)

UNDER 6 (+107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Betting Trends

Carolina is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last six games on the road.

Carolina is 3-13 SU in its last 16 games when playing on the road against Vancouver.

Vancouver is 0-6 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Vancouver's last six games against Carolina.

Vancouver is 2-14 SU in its last 16 games at home.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Injured reserve

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko, G - Injured reserve

Pierre-Olivier Joseph, D - Injured reserve

Tyler Myers, D - Out

Derek Forbort, D - Injured reserve

Filip Chytil, C - Injured reserve

Hurricanes vs Canucks Predictions and Picks

Carolina is sixth in scoring, seventh in goals against, tied for 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team in assists and points. The Hurricanes are 15-8-4 on the road and 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Before their most recent loss, the Canes had a five-game winning streak. It was a mix of close wins and high-scoring victories. Carolina leads the season series 1-0 and will look to get the offense back on track.

Vancouver is 30th in scoring, 32nd in goals against, 24th on the power play, and 32nd on the penalty kill. Elias Pettersson leads the team in points. The Canucks are 6-18-5 at home and 1-7-2 in their last 10 games. With the trade deadline approaching on Friday, rumors are swirling around Pettersson, with some reports predicting a trade to the Hurricanes to bolster their second line. So, this could really be a final tryout game for him to join the Canes. Four of the last five losses were blowout ones, with the team struggling to score more than two goals.

Best Bet: Hurricanes Spread