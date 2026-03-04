Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Charlotte Hornets will face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game is suddenly a potential playoff preview, thanks to Charlotte's excellent play in its recent stretch of contests that has propelled it to the ninth seed in the East. Boston has maintained its status quo of quality basketball, surprising just about everybody by sitting in the second seed in the conference with only 21 games to go.

Beating up on bad teams is good fun, and it is exactly what the Hornets have managed to do in their five consecutive victories. Now a real test is on hand, one that does raise some concerns for Charlotte. Head coach Charles Lee's team has not bested an opponent with a winning record in nearly a month, and beating a team that consistently plays to its potential in Boston will be an enormous challenge, especially on the road. Another disadvantage will be Charlotte's lack of rest, as this game represents the second leg of a back-to-back. The stage is set for a season-defining win or a brutal defeat on Wednesday night.

Boston has quietly lost only twice in the last month of basketball, with defeats against the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets being the only recent blemishes on the schedule. Head coach Joe Mazzulla has clearly instilled an attitude of hard work, hustle, and selflessness in his team, which, coupled with excellent, frequent three-point shooting, has defined the Celtics' play style. The emergence of center Neemias Queta has given Mazzulla a fantastic defensive presence in the post, perhaps the only thing that the team lacked in recent playoff runs. With the return of forward Jayson Tatum on the horizon, this Boston team is a scary one. That should become even clearer against the Hornets in this matchup.

Spread

Hornets +6.5 (-105)

Celtics -6.5 (-112)

Money line

Hornets +206

Celtics -253

Totals

Over 212.5 (-112)

Under 212.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Celtics Betting Trends

The Hornets are the best team in the NBA ATS, covering at a 62.9% clip.

The Hornets are 21-11 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 38-24 in Charlotte's games.

Boston has been similarly effective ATS, earning a 36-25 record.

However, the Celtics are only 12-12 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 39-22 in Boston's games.

Hornets vs Celtics Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Coby White, G - Questionable.

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, F - Out.

Hornets vs Celtics Prediction and Pick