Carolina Hurricanes vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Carolina Hurricanes look to win two games in a row in Canada as they battle the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night at 9 p.m. EST.

The Hurricanes are 39-16-6 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They have the best record in the Eastern Conference and just beat the Vancouver Canucks on the road 6-4. The Canes scored a little over a minute into the game, but gave up two goals at the end of the period. Carolina scored four straight goals in the second and gave up a goal at the end of the period. Vancouver scored in the third period to make things interesting, but the Hurricanes added an empty net to put the game away. Carolina outshot Vancouver 33-22 and won on faceoffs 32-28, but lost in hits 30-13. The power play was 2-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-4 on stops.

The Oilers are 30-24-8 and third in the Pacific Division. They are four points back of first in the division and also four points from falling out of a playoff spot. Edmonton just beat the Ottawa Senators at home 5-4 in overtime. In this game, the Oilers came back three times. They were down twice in the first period and tied things up. In the third, Edmonton overcame a two-goal deficit and won two minutes into overtime. The Oilers outshot the Senators 37-21, outhit them 24-14, and won in faceoffs 28-13. The power play was 2-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. Leon Draisaitl was the first star with two goals and three assists.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+216)

Oilers +1.5 (-250)

Money line

Hurricanes -110

Oilers +101

Total

OVER 6.5 (-126)

UNDER 6.5 (+120)

Note: The above data was collected on Mar. 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Oilers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Carolina's last nine games.

Carolina is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last seven games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of Edmonton's last five games.

Edmonton is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Edmonton's last seven games against Carolina.

Hurricanes vs Oilers Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

N/A

Edmonton Oilers

Curtis Lazar, C - Injured reserve

Mattias Janmark, C - Injured reserve

Hurricanes vs Oilers Predictions and Picks

Carolina is fifth in scoring, seventh in goals against, 10th on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals. The Hurricanes are 16-8-4 on the road and 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Carolina has won six of their last seven games. The offense has been very efficient, and the defense has been a bit inconsistent. Overall, this team is very balanced on both sides of the puck and will look to keep the depth scoring going while tightening the defense a bit.

Edmonton is second in scoring, 25th in goals against, first on the power play, and 26th on the penalty kill. Connor McDavid leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Oilers are 16-10-4 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Edmonton leads the season series 1-0, as they beat the Canes on Nov. 15 on the road 4-3 in overtime. They have won two of their last three games, with the offense trending up, but the defense is giving up goals in bunches.

Best Bet: Oilers Money line