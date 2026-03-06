PodcastsContestsEvents
Charlotte FC vs Austin FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Kurt Boyer
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Pepe Biel #16 of the Charlotte FC controls the ball against Jakob Glesnes #5 of the LA Galaxy during the second half of their game at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 28, 2026 in Carson, California. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)
Luiza Moraes/Getty Images

Charlotte FC has opened the season with two disappointing efforts in a row. Fans hope that the ceremony of a home opener inspires the Crown's strikers versus visiting Austin FC this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Last weekend's 0-3 defeat in Los Angeles made Charlotte's supporters squirm so badly that it might've made them forget about round one's stinker in St. Louis. Worse yet, it was the rebuilding LA Galaxy, not MLS's recent champions from LAFC, who embarrassed Charlotte with three goals in a six-minute span of the opening half. Managers don't "hook" soccer goalies, but Kristijan Kahlina could have wished for it.

It's got to unnerve MLS oddsmakers that Charlotte was outscored 4-1 on its road-trip debut. Still, there's no doubt that Saturday's home team will be favored over a Texas troop with dicey road form of its own.

  • Charlotte has won seven out of its last nine MLS home games.
  • Charlotte has been outshot 23-5 in 2026's first two rounds.
  • Austin FC has lost five out of its last six away matches.

Charlotte FC vs Austin FC Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

  • Defender Henry Kessler is out with a lower-body injury.

Austin FC

  • Forward Brandon Vazquez is out with a knee injury.
  • Midfielder Robert Taylor is out with a knee injury.
  • Defender Mikkel Desler is out with a groin injury.

Charlotte FC vs Austin FC Predictions and Picks

Forget the ordinary trope of an MLS team going 0-1-1 on a road swing. Charlotte's lack of possession and its overwhelmed midfield in the season's first four halves could portend a crisis. LA and St. Louis are better than they were in 2025, but they didn't jump up to Inter Miami's level within a few appearances. Charlotte has been utterly dominated by teams that may or may not reach the second round of the postseason this year, making Kahlina helpless to plug the leaks from an overworked back line.

Charlotte's head coach Dean Smith, not to be confused with the basketball icon, seems to know that the Crown's midfield isn't playing well enough to hold possession or stave off opposing attacks. Smith made a direct chirp at his midfielder Pep Biel over the Galaxy's second of three rapid scores in SoCal, as per a postgame X video from TopBin90: "The second ball (was) played into Pep, Pep (took) a poor touch … tough … left the space in behind." That doesn't fully explain why Wilfried Zaha's line can't counter.

Worse yet for the ailing Crown is that while the organization thought a reprieve was coming prior to its match with Inter Miami, this week's opposing Las Verdes of Austin FC look tougher than they did last season. Austin took three points from DC United via a 1-0 win after debuting with a 2-2 draw against Minnesota, casting Las Verdes as a less steep underdog against Charlotte at betting books. Wager high-side bets against Over/Under lines for a tilt filled with quality but marred by defensive errors.

Austin FCcharlotte fc
Kurt BoyerWriter
