Charlotte FC vs Austin FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte FC has opened the season with two disappointing efforts in a row. Fans hope that the ceremony of a home opener inspires the Crown's strikers versus visiting Austin FC this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Last weekend's 0-3 defeat in Los Angeles made Charlotte's supporters squirm so badly that it might've made them forget about round one's stinker in St. Louis. Worse yet, it was the rebuilding LA Galaxy, not MLS's recent champions from LAFC, who embarrassed Charlotte with three goals in a six-minute span of the opening half. Managers don't "hook" soccer goalies, but Kristijan Kahlina could have wished for it.

It's got to unnerve MLS oddsmakers that Charlotte was outscored 4-1 on its road-trip debut. Still, there's no doubt that Saturday's home team will be favored over a Texas troop with dicey road form of its own.

Charlotte FC vs Austin FC Betting Trends

Charlotte has won seven out of its last nine MLS home games.

Charlotte has been outshot 23-5 in 2026's first two rounds.

Austin FC has lost five out of its last six away matches.

Charlotte FC vs Austin FC Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Defender Henry Kessler is out with a lower-body injury.

Austin FC

Forward Brandon Vazquez is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Robert Taylor is out with a knee injury.

Defender Mikkel Desler is out with a groin injury.

Charlotte FC vs Austin FC Predictions and Picks

Forget the ordinary trope of an MLS team going 0-1-1 on a road swing. Charlotte's lack of possession and its overwhelmed midfield in the season's first four halves could portend a crisis. LA and St. Louis are better than they were in 2025, but they didn't jump up to Inter Miami's level within a few appearances. Charlotte has been utterly dominated by teams that may or may not reach the second round of the postseason this year, making Kahlina helpless to plug the leaks from an overworked back line.

Charlotte's head coach Dean Smith, not to be confused with the basketball icon, seems to know that the Crown's midfield isn't playing well enough to hold possession or stave off opposing attacks. Smith made a direct chirp at his midfielder Pep Biel over the Galaxy's second of three rapid scores in SoCal, as per a postgame X video from TopBin90: "The second ball (was) played into Pep, Pep (took) a poor touch … tough … left the space in behind." That doesn't fully explain why Wilfried Zaha's line can't counter.