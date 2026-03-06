Blood, Guts, And Glory: Ranking The Top 5 Games Of The Duke-UNC Basketball Rivalry

Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels goes up for a shot against AJ Griffin #21 and Theo John #12 of the Duke Blue Devils during the semifinal game of the 2022 Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 2, 2022. (Handout/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Basketball games between the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels are part of the fabric of NCAA sports. The schools will have played 156 times as of their season-ending showdown in 2026, often meeting in the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament in addition to the regular season. It's not uncommon for each to loom large in its own March Madness region.

Cameron and Chapel Hill's conference rivalry continues to burn hot every winter. North Carolina became one of the rare 2025-26 squads to mar Duke's regular-season record when the Tar Heels upset the Blue Devils 71-68 on Feb. 7, 2026. UNC outscored Duke's top-ranked bid 42-27 in the second half of that victory, although it's hardly the first time one of the rivals has roared back to smite their hated foe.

North Carolina and Duke are responsible for so many great contests in so many eras that it's hard to pick out favorites. But we can try! Here are five of the most heart-stopping Duke-UNC hoops moments on record.

5. Feb. 4, 2004: Duke 83, North Carolina 81 (OT)

It was 22 years ago when Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski and Roy Williams had their first showdown as respective coaches of Duke and North Carolina.

Coach K's team showed a particular kind of resilience in closing out a UNC squad that wouldn't give up. Jawad Williams of the Tar Heels tied the contest 74-74 with a three-pointer on North Carolina's last turn of regulation. When the tilt went to overtime, another Duke lead was erased when UNC's Rashad McCants nailed a trey with 15 seconds left.

Duke prevailed 83-81 when Blue Devils senior Chris Duhon made a spectacular play to earn a layup for the win. Duke extended an 18-game win streak and made a run to the Final Four that March.

4. April 2, 2022: North Carolina 81, Duke 77

Tobacco Road's rivals didn't meet in the NCAA Final Four until 2022. While the regular season and the tournament are different animals, Duke's late-season loss to North Carolina in 2022 foreshadowed UNC's victory over the Blue Devils in the national championship semifinals that April. It's a sad note for Duke boosters that Coach K spent his final contest on the Blue Devils' bench, losing to North Carolina. However, the squads had such a classic Final Four tilt that it enriched both coaches' legacies.

UNC won and advanced on the strength of a pair of great individual performances. Tar Heels sharpshooter Caleb Love scored 28 points, while the power forward Armando Bacot snagged an unbelievable 21 rebounds, outweighing the efforts of Duke's future NBA players, such as Paolo Banchero. No. 8-seeded UNC met Kansas for national title honors two days later, falling to the Jayhawks 72-69 in another thriller.

3. Feb. 5, 1992: UNC 75, No. 1 Duke 73

The top-10 clash from February 1992 goes down as the most physical, salty game in the history of Duke-UNC. So many cagers were hacked, hobbled, and wounded that the legendarily tough Christian Laettner of Duke was among the only standouts to make it through 40 minutes without some injury. Duke's Bobby Hurley suffered a broken foot in the contest, though he bravely remained in the game.

Fittingly, North Carolina's center Eric Montross sank the winning foul shots with blood streaming down his face.

Laettner missed on two final chances to force overtime in the brutal encounter's last 24 seconds.

2. March 2, 1974: UNC 96, Duke 92 (OT)

Duke's legendary 23-point comeback to beat the Louisville Cardinals in 2019 was minted with the help of treys. Back when no three-point plays could occur without a foul and a made bucket, comebacks like North Carolina's last-ditch overwhelming of Duke in 1974 required a healthy dose of magic.

The Blue Devils of 1973-74 tried to bring ruin to a triumphant Tar Heels season, one which had UNC ranked No. 4 in the country going into the Tobacco Road matchup on Senior Day. Duke led 86-78 with 17 seconds to go in what had already been a high-scoring game for its era. The Tar Heels somehow scored eight unanswered points to tie the score at the buzzer, going on to win 96-92 in overtime.

How has college basketball changed in the 52 years since? Consider that UNC's 1974 team played in the National Invitational Tournament, not the NCAA Tournament, which was still in its formative stages.

1. Feb. 28, 1998: Duke 77, UNC 75

Before the Duke-beats-Louisville comeback of 2019, there was the Duke-beats-UNC comeback of 1998 that stunned rival visitors at Cameron Indoor Stadium. North Carolina built a 17-point edge at one point, only for Duke to go on a spectacular run to take over the contest in the second half. Forward Roshown McLeod produced the winning bucket for the Blue Devils, who earned the ACC's regular-season title.