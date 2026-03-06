Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

Somehow, Friday night's 7 p.m. EST matchup between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets has turned into must-watch basketball. In the hotly contested playoff race taking place at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Heat hold a slim 1.5-game lead over Charlotte for the eighth seed, a position that enjoys considerable advantages over the ninth. This contest represents a huge swing in favor of whoever wins it, so fans should be in for some playoff-caliber effort on Friday night.

While they are typically known as a stout defensive team, the Heat have remade their identity into a run-and-gun offense in 2026, ranking first in the NBA in possessions per game. Forward Norman Powell has been one of the most underrated offseason pickups of the year, helping to orchestrate the offensive turnaround in South Beach. Unfortunately, he will miss this contest with a groin strain, leaving the offensive onus on guard Tyler Hero and center Bam Adebayo. Defensively, Adebayo and point guard Davion Mitchell present two elite defenders on an otherwise solid unit that ranks in the top five in defensive rating. Charlotte presents one of the biggest defensive challenges of the year, ranking eighth in offensive rating, making this a clash of strength versus strength.

It is hard to believe just how much of a turnaround the Hornets have managed to pull off. A year ago, they were a worse version of the Heat, playing a ton of possessions and next to no defense. Now, they rank 23rd in possessions per game, instead employing an attack that is remarkably efficient behind rookie Kon Knueppel and forward Brandon Miller. Improvements have also been made on defense, where an uptick in effort across the board has turned Charlotte into an average defense. With six straight wins and a winning record overall, the Hornets look to be catching fire at the right time. A meeting with Miami is an excellent opportunity to keep the good times going.

Spread

Heat +7.5 (-109)

Hornets -7.5 (-101)

Money line

Heat +193

Hornets -236

Totals

Over 229.5 (-110)

Under 229.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on March 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Hornets Betting Trends

The Heat have failed to cover in their last two road games.

The Heat have covered in both of their games against the Hornets.

The over has cashed in three of Miami's last four away games.

Charlotte has been just as good ATS as it has been straight-up, covering in nine straight games.

The Hornets are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The under has cashed in three straight Hornets games.

Heat vs Hornets Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Norman Powell, F - Out.

Simone Fontecchio, F - Out.

Nikola Jovic, F - Out.

Charlotte Hornets

Tidjane Salaun, F - Out.

Heat vs Hornets Prediction and Pick