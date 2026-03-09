Panthers expected to pounce on high-end defensive free agents

The Carolina Panthers have been rumored for weeks to be in on some of the top defensive players available when NFL free agency begins. And they may not stop at just one move.

According to the latest intel from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers are "lurking in several markets" with the negotiation period set to open at noon Monday. Fowler believes they are "likely seeking pass-rush and linebacker help," linking them to linebacker Devin Lloyd, who he had previously mentioned as a potential target.

Fowler also mentions impending free-agent edge rusher Odafe Oweh along with Lloyd as players that are "considered good fits for the Panthers' defensive scheme." Additionally, Fowler hinted at the possibility of the Panthers being in on linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is already a free agent after the Bears recently granted him his release.

It sure sounds like Lloyd is the Panthers' "Plan A" for a middle linebacker, while Edmunds is out there as a possible contingency plan. Carolina seems comfortable going forward with their recent big draft investments on offense, and saving money in the process, with quarterback Bryce Young and receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette on their rookie contracts.