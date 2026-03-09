Panthers Shore Up Cornerback Depth With Pair Of Free-Agent Signings

The Carolina Panthers double-dipped to retain a pair of defensive backs as part of their Day 1 free agency spending on Monday.

As reported Monday by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Panthers are re-signing cornerbacks Akayleb Evans and Robert Rochell, both to one-year deals. Both players contributed mainly on special teams in 2025 for the Panthers, especially Evans, who played 16 games and was a mainstay covering kicks and punts. Rochell played five games, including a season-high 13 special teams snaps in the wild card round.