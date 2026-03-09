PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Panthers Shore Up Cornerback Depth With Pair Of Free-Agent Signings

The Carolina Panthers double-dipped to retain a pair of defensive backs as part of their Day 1 free agency spending on Monday. As reported Monday by Mike Garafolo of the…

Matt Dolloff
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 15: Akayleb Evans #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers double-dipped to retain a pair of defensive backs as part of their Day 1 free agency spending on Monday.

As reported Monday by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Panthers are re-signing cornerbacks Akayleb Evans and Robert Rochell, both to one-year deals. Both players contributed mainly on special teams in 2025 for the Panthers, especially Evans, who played 16 games and was a mainstay covering kicks and punts. Rochell played five games, including a season-high 13 special teams snaps in the wild card round.

The Panthers made an early splash in free agency with the addition of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. They haven't been quite as aggressive as they were hyped to be, but there's still plenty out there for them to add to the defense.

Next: Get The Latest News & Rumors At The NFL Free Agent Tracker

Akayleb EvansCarolina PanthersRobert Rochell
Matt DolloffWriter
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 16: Jaelan Phillips #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the field following a game against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field on November 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
NFLPanthers Land Edge Rusher Jaelan Phillips In Free AgencyDylan MacKinnon
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 27: Odafe Oweh #98 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on December 27, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
NFLPanthers Expected To Pounce On High-End Defensive Free AgentsMatt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Detail of Wilson footballs with the NFL logo before the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Jets and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NFLNFL Free Agency Tracker: The Latest News Across The LeagueStaff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect