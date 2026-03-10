Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Charlotte Hornets will look to get back on the winning track when they face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. EST on Tuesday. After a stretch of red-hot play, the Hornets have dropped a couple of games in a row, endangering their tenuous hold on the final spot in the Eastern Conference's play-in tournament. The Blazers have a slightly stronger grasp of the West's last play-in spot, leading the tanking Memphis Grizzlies by 6.5 games. Barring a complete meltdown, playoff basketball should return to Portland.

Back-to-back losses are never fun, but there is no reason to panic for the Hornets. Both losses came against decent teams in the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, making the Blazers a significant step down in competition. Additionally, Charlotte shot uncharacteristically poorly from the field in both losses, earning a 43% mark from the field in each contest. The Hornets (and almost every NBA team) are capable of much better shooting numbers, and should prove as much against a Portland defense that ranks in the bottom half in defensive efficiency this year.

The Blazers played Charlotte on the road a couple of weeks ago, losing 109-93. However, they played without forward Deni Avdija, who just returned from injury on Sunday. He provided a much-needed spark, putting up 16 points and six assists in a blowout of the Indiana Pacers. Avdija's presence will help level the playing field, and paired with home-court advantage, should be enough for the Blazers to play a much more competitive game against the Hornets in their second try.

Spread

Hornets -3 (-102)

Trail Blazers +3 (-103)

Money line

Hornets -141

Trail Blazers +131

Totals

Over 226.5 (-107)

Under 226.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on March 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Hornets are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games.

The Hornets are 22-12 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 4-1 in Charlotte's last five games.

Portland has failed to cover in four of its last five games.

The Blazers are 19-13 ATS on their home floor.

The over is 3-2 in Portland's last five contests.

Hornets vs Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Coby White, G - Out.

Tidjane Salaun, F - Out.

Portland Trail Blazers

No injuries of note.

Hornets vs Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick