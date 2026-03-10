PodcastsContestsEvents
Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 08: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts to a foul call during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 08, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets will look to get back on the winning track when they face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. EST on Tuesday. After a stretch of red-hot play, the Hornets have dropped a couple of games in a row, endangering their tenuous hold on the final spot in the Eastern Conference's play-in tournament. The Blazers have a slightly stronger grasp of the West's last play-in spot, leading the tanking Memphis Grizzlies by 6.5 games. Barring a complete meltdown, playoff basketball should return to Portland.

Back-to-back losses are never fun, but there is no reason to panic for the Hornets. Both losses came against decent teams in the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, making the Blazers a significant step down in competition. Additionally, Charlotte shot uncharacteristically poorly from the field in both losses, earning a 43% mark from the field in each contest. The Hornets (and almost every NBA team) are capable of much better shooting numbers, and should prove as much against a Portland defense that ranks in the bottom half in defensive efficiency this year.

The Blazers played Charlotte on the road a couple of weeks ago, losing 109-93. However, they played without forward Deni Avdija, who just returned from injury on Sunday. He provided a much-needed spark, putting up 16 points and six assists in a blowout of the Indiana Pacers. Avdija's presence will help level the playing field, and paired with home-court advantage, should be enough for the Blazers to play a much more competitive game against the Hornets in their second try.

Spread

  • Hornets -3 (-102)
  • Trail Blazers +3 (-103)

Money line

  • Hornets -141
  • Trail Blazers +131

Totals

  • Over 226.5 (-107)
  • Under 226.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on March 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Hornets are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games.
  • The Hornets are 22-12 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The under is 4-1 in Charlotte's last five games.
  • Portland has failed to cover in four of its last five games.
  • The Blazers are 19-13 ATS on their home floor.
  • The over is 3-2 in Portland's last five contests.

Hornets vs Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

  • Coby White, G - Out.
  • Tidjane Salaun, F - Out.

Portland Trail Blazers

  • No injuries of note.

Hornets vs Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

Charlotte's last few losses have inflicted some recency bias on this line. While the Hornets are no longer one of the hottest teams in the NBA, they still possess far more offensive firepower than the Blazers, a team that has also failed to play consistently on defense in its last few games. Additionally, Avdija will likely play on a minutes restriction as he continues to work his way back into action, putting a hard cap on how much Portland's best player can impact the game. The Blazers will hang around throughout the first half, but it is hard to see them keeping pace with a dangerous Charlotte attack for four quarters. Take the Hornets to win and cover.

Ezra BernsteinWriter
