Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes haven't lost a home game in regulation since early January. They'll try to keep an immense home-ice streak going against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

How timely is Carolina's run of victories at the Lenovo Center? The 40-17-6 Hurricanes are earning the right to avoid a tense race for NHL playoff seeds, not just by leading the Metropolitan Division but by racking up one of the league's top point totals. Offense is still a team effort, with forward Sebastian Aho the only Hurricane skater threatening to finish top-20 in scoring this season. But the club is getting it done collectively, icing five skaters who're on pace to finish the regular season with 25-plus tallies.

Sidney Crosby is on his way back onto the ice for Pittsburgh, a story that's brightening the mood of Pens fans while most likely saving the 2028 World Cup from NHL owners trying to nix the event due to the international game's injury risk. But the Pens aren't waiting impatiently for Sid the Kid to return, manufacturing enough wins to stay just four games behind the Hurricanes' division lead.

Spread

Penguins +1.5 (-135)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+123)

Money line

Penguins +184

Hurricanes -194

Total

Over 6 (+105)

Under 6 (-116)

Note: The above data was collected on March 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina has 10 wins and a shootout loss in its last 11 home games.

Home teams have won ATS in eight of the last nine meetings.

Totals have gone over on five of Carolina's last six dates.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Penguins

Right winger Justin Brazeau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Center Sidney Crosby is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Center Filip Hallander is on the injured reserve with a leg injury.

Defenseman Jack St. Ivany is on the injured reserve with a hand injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is on the injured reserve with a hip injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Carolina Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

Carolina succumbed to the end-of-road-trip syndrome at Calgary on Sunday, falling 5-4 in the Saddledome despite six combined points from Aho and Seth Jarvis. G Brandon Bussi had one of his worst outings of 2026, giving up five goals on only 25 Flames shots. The Hurricanes impressed on their trip anyway, "(wiping) the Oil" 6-3 over an "embarrassed" Edmonton, according to Oilersnation on Facebook.

As fine as the Penguins have managed to look without Crosby, they're also lucky that the post-break slate included a long homestand at PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh hasn't been so hot away from home, where Boston and the New York Rangers have taken two points each from the Pens recently. Arturs Silovs is exciting if you're a Team Latvia fan, but the Penguins miss their iron-door goaltending of years past.