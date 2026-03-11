ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Wednesday’s ACC Tournament Seeds, Odds, Spreads, and Totals

North Carolina has two teams in the second round of the ACC Tournament, but only under duress. No. 13 seed Wake Forest was extended into overtime by scrappy No. 12 Virginia Tech at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Tuesday, but the Demon Deacons prevailed 95-89 to advance and meet Clemson. The NC State Wolfpack, seeded No. 7 despite backing into the ACC tourney, faces No. 15 Pitt on Wednesday.

Which matchup will draw more underdog gambling action? NCSU probably feels like the more vulnerable of the two favored teams, having lost four straight going into the postseason. But it's Wake, which appeared to have the higher-powered offense compared to Pittsburgh's first-round performance, a 64-63 defeat of the Stanford Cardinal. For what it's worth, Pitt's victory over the No. 10 seed was the tournament's first game and also its first upset of any variety. The Panthers swinging above their heads may inspire speculators who wouldn't normally bet on an underdog that went 17.6% in trey-shooting percentage on day one.

NC State and Wake Forest will help to bookend 2026's second day of ACC Tournament action. NCSU tips off against Pitt to begin the day's festivities, followed by Wake and No. 5 Clemson closing out the round.

NC State Wolfpack vs Pitt Panthers

The 2025-26 NC State Wolfpack looks to improve to 3-2 on neutral hardwood in the ACC Tournament's clash of favored NCSU and bottom-seeded Pitt, set to begin in Charlotte at 12 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

NC State defeated Pittsburgh 81-72 in the schools' last meeting on Jan. 24. The Wolfpack's sharpshooter Paul McNeil hit five treys as NCSU's defense snagged 10 steals. But the Wolfpack was badly beaten on the glass by the Panthers despite owning a more confident frontcourt than NC State boasted in March.

Pitt grabbed a whopping 18 offensive boards in the Panthers' squeaker over Stanford. The pressure is on NC State forwards like Van-Allen Lubin, with senior big man Cameron Corhen lurking under the rim for Pittsburgh. NCSU needs a strong showing in the ACC tourney to secure a March Madness berth.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Clemson Tigers

Wake faithful will hope to see the Demon Deacons' second defeat of Clemson this season, only for a bigger prize this Wednesday evening. Wake Forest and Clemson are poised to square off in the second round of the ACC's postseason tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Are the Deacons tired or inspired after Tuesday's overtime drama? Probably a little of both. Myles Colvin's scoring touch returned for Wake in the waning moments of round one's victory, but it was bench-scoring efforts from senior guards Nate Calmese and Mekhi Mason that marked Wake as a promising squad for a potential trek that will take plenty of depth. Sophomore guard Juke Harris must improve from the field following a dismal 3-of-18 against Virginia Tech, but after all, he's already been selected as the conference's "most improved player," as noted by Adam Bridgers of Blogger So Dear.